Feb. 8, 2019, 7:42 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Jessica Migala

A good blanket is a must for making it through a cold winter. And, guess what: Finding the right blanket for winter can deliver some wellness benefits, too.

For one, it’s a good act of self-care that can help de-stress and boost your mood, said Apryl Z. Schlueter, author of "Finding Success in Balance: My Journey to The Cheerful Mind."

“Especially after a busy week, why not treat yourself to a nice movie, throw on a fire and cozy up next to your loved ones under a blanket?” she noted.

Plus, they serve more than just a keep-you-warm purpose when used on your bed. “I would rather have the heat turned down and use a blanket for warmth,” said Jim Karas, Founder of Jim Karas Intelligent Fitness & Wellness. Heated air in the home is necessary, but cranking it up too high can dehydrate your body, which is something that can tank your energy. Turning down the thermostat a few degrees and using a blanket instead can help you feel better.

We asked a range of experts in wellness and design what blankets they’re loving right now. From styles that help treat insomnia to those that look and feel great, here are nine winter blankets you'll want in your home:

Best Winter Blankets $50 and Under

1. Threshold Microplush Bed Blanket, $50, Amazon

“Plush blankets are a staple in my house and I love this one for adding the right balance of warmth and dryness between my bedsheets and comforter.” - Schlueter

2. Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $33, Target

“When I’m chilling on the couch with my family and want an alternative to a plush blanket, I go for a faux fur blanket. It traps heat really well — so use this on the couch, not your bed — and it’ll keep everyone really warm.” - Schlueter

Best Winter Blankets Under $200

1. Weighted Blanket, $160, Amazon

“This was on my birthday list last year. A weighted blanket helps you feel calm and improves your ability to fall asleep.” (One Swedish study found that using one increased sleep time, eased restlessness, and people reported feeling refreshed in the morning.) - Kelly Schmidt, RD, of Kelly Schmidt Wellness in Columbus, Ohio

For another great weighted blanket, go for a Gravity blanket, which you can buy in a variety of weights (from 15 to 25 pounds). It was also named one of the best inventions of 2018 by Time.

Best Splurge Winter Blankets

1, Restoration Hardware 555-Gram Cashmere Throw, starting at $224 (on sale), Restoration Hardware

“I have soft, warm blankets in every room of my home. To help my body wind down and send my nervous system into relaxation mode, this cashmere throw is a great option.”- Karas

Editor's Note: For a more budget-friendly pick, try this gorgeous basketweave cashmere throw.

2. Serena & Lily Adelaide Alpaca Throw, $268, Serena And Lily

“In the world of blanket materials, few things are cozier than baby Alpaca. We love that this throw is thin enough to drape chicly over the couch but substantial enough keep you warm and toasty on a cold winter’s night.” - Beth Woodson and Kristy Woodson Harvey, founders of Design Chic

Editor's Note: We also found this less expensive Alpaca throw blanket option.

3. Pine Cone Hill Remy Knit Blanket, $272, Annie Selke

“In all seasons, in any room, there are few things as versatile—or as comfy—as a really fabulous cotton blanket. We love layering these sumptuous, soft, and high-quality blankets on our beds but also use them for snuggling up on the couch for popcorn and a movie or making the perfect blanket fort.” - Beth Woodson and Kristy Woodson Harvey, Founders of Design Chic

Another option? The Boll & Branch cable knit throw. The organic cotton is not only environmentally friendly, but soft against your skin, too.

Editor's Note: For a more budget-friendly pick, check out the Ackerly organic cotton throw on Wayfair.

4. Sferra Dorsey Throw, $460, Amazon

It may be a huge splurge, but this cashmere throw feels like butter against your skin: “Natural fibers, including cashmere, tend to feel the best, and are warm, naturally stain resistant, breathable and sustainable. I advise buying the best quality blanket that fits in your budget.” - Donna Mondi, president of Donna Mondi Interior Design in Chicago.