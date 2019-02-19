Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 19, 2019, 5:41 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

If you missed the great TV deals happening during the Super Bowl, but still want to upgrade then you're in luck. Right now you can find a 65-inch smart TV at its lowest price ever — the TCL model even cheaper than it was during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

TCL 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV, $830 (usually $1,300), Amazon

Also available at Walmart.

The 65-inch Ultra HD Dolby Vision Smart TV is a great option for a family room or living room because it's big enough for everyone in the house to see and enjoy it together. Whether you're planning a family movie night or hosting an Oscars viewing party, this TV will get the job done.

Its smart functionality offers access to thousands of streaming channels featuring more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes via Roku TV, according to the manufacturer.

This model's also gathered plenty of positive reviews online.

"Probably the best bang for your buck Ultra HD TV there is," one Walmart reviewer wrote. "Great picture overall ... good connectivity."

A reviewer on Amazon shared, "I’m seriously impressed with this TV. I was excited for the 6-Series and ordered it as soon as it became available, and I’m happy to say I wasn’t disappointed."

Sounds like this is one deal you'll want to act on before the discount ends!

For more electronic deals, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!