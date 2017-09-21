5 cleaning hacks to keep your wooden cutting board in tip-top shape

share tweet pin email

A wooden cutting board can make for a perfect accent in an open kitchen. Something about chopping up vegetables on a plank made from organic material feels both luxurious and very chic at the same time.

But let's get real. Once you've moved on to the messier stuff like meat, that cutting board starts to lose its crisp, clean appeal.

Great news! There are so many ways to clean every kind of cutting board mess. Check out some of our favorite methods here and read on for even more we weren't able to fit into the video!

The Homemade Paste

If your mess requires something a little more TLC, you can make a DIY cleaning paste to take care of it. Combine one tablespoon baking soda, one tablespoon salt and one tablespoon water. Cover the board in the homemade paste and scrub away any grime.

The Lemon-and-Salt Method

This option's super easy and smells great. All you need is a lemon and some salt. Sprinkle salt liberally over the cutting board. Cut a lemon in half and rub the salted cutting board with the cut side of the lemon. Rinse off with water.

The Paper Towel Trick

For a quick clean, all you need is two paper towels, a little vinegar and some hydrogen peroxide. Dampen one paper towel with white vinegar and wipe down the board. Then dampen the other paper towel with three-percent hydrogen peroxide and wipe the board again. So quick and simple!

The Heavy-Duty Option

After cutting meat or seafood on a wooden cutting board, you'll want to enlist this heavy-duty cleaning hack. Combine one teaspoon of bleach with two quarts of water. Cover the board in the bleach solution and let sit for a few minutes. Rinse thoroughly with hot water.

The Quickest Method

This procedure is very quick, which is part of the reason why we love it so much. It's also great at removing stains (we're looking at you, red onion). Once the cutting board is completely dry, sprinkle salt all over the surface. Scrub the board using a clean sponge soaked in hot water. That's it!