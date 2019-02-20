Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 20, 2019, 5:54 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

What if Jack and Rose sailed on the Titanic today or “Casablanca” took place in 2019?

These movies will always be classics in our hearts, but what if they got a modern-day remake?

The geniuses behind online interior design company Modsy, who have imagined updated sets from “Home Alone,” “Sex and the City” and Disney movies alike, re-imagined what five Oscar-winning movies might look like if they were filmed and set today.

"Casablanca" (Best Picture, 1944)