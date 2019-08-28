Renovating your home could be an intimidating and expensive project — but it doesn't have to be!

HGTV star Brian Balthazar has spent years working on various home renovations and other projects. He stopped by TODAY Wednesday to share some of his tops tips for redecorating your home on an affordable budget.

Balthazar knows from experience; he's been renovating a cottage in upstate New York. While the building had a good structure and floor plan, he wanted to update a lot of the surface-level features.

"What I always start with is, 'What can make the most significant change with the least amount of money and still look great and be attractive and efficient?'" Balthazar told TODAY Home. "I'm always looking to see what's the most impact I can make, at the most affordable cost."

1. Make an entrance

The exterior is the first part of the house that your visitors will see, so put a little extra effort into making a good impression.

"I was so eager to get my hands on the outside of the house, because what you see from the street makes such a big difference, whether you're living there or whether you're planning to sell," he said.

For Balthazar, that meant repainting the entire house, a project that he said was much easier than it sounded.

"The easiest and most fun (part) was picking an exterior color that was really happy and bright and cheerful," Balthazar said. "The house just soaked that paint in."

By using a paint sprayer, he was able to paint the exterior himself, saving money and getting the job done in just a few days.

"If you do big jobs, (paint sprayers) are a lifesaver," he said. "They save so much time!"