The bathroom is often a neglected cave filled with empty shampoo bottles, toilet paper wrappers and drawers stuffed with random items. But with these tips, you can organize your bathroom without spending a lot of money or time.
1. Makeup storage ideas
There's no need to spend big bucks on a professional makeup organizing caddy. Take a page from Erika, a blogger at "Living Well Mom," and her attractive, uncluttered and budget-friendly solution. Pick up an expandable hanging drawer organizer to stack on top of a deep-set drawer and instantly double your storage space!
Or use this cute DIY version with mason jars from "The DIY Playbook."
2. Styling products storage
Keep the bathroom as tidy as can be (and make your morning search much easier) by hanging a shoe organizer under the sink and filling each slot with a single product. See more details at "A Thoughtful Place."
Or install a storage box, like this wooden version from Bachman's Ideas House in Minneapolis. See "Itsy Bits and Pieces" for tips on how to instantly add storage without taking up counter space. Win-win!
3. Toothbrush organization
It's true: There is a stylish way to store toothbrushes. You'll also free up counter space once you've gotten rid of that old toothbrush holder. Find out more at "OhOh Deco."
4. Bathroom towel storage
This storage idea is affordable, takes up a tiny amount of space and lends a totally chic look to an otherwise bland object. Simply convert a ladder bookshelf into bathroom shelving with this tutorial from "Hammers & High Heels."
Or repurpose old door knobs to create a unique towel rack. Find more details over at "Not Just a House Wife."
5. Toilet paper holder with hidden storage
Store extra toilet paper in a cost-effective way with this DIY holder by "Practically Functional." It's made from old oatmeal containers!
A version of this article originally appeared on iVillage.
Alesandra Dubin is a Los Angeles-based writer and the founder of home and travel blog Homebody in Motion. Follow her on Facebook, Google+and Twitter.