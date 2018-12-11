Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Alesandra Dubin and Kristen Torres

The bathroom is often a neglected cave filled with empty shampoo bottles, toilet paper wrappers and drawers stuffed with random items. But with these tips, you can organize your bathroom without spending a lot of money or time.

1. Makeup storage ideas

Double the organizers means double the storage! Living Well Mom

There's no need to spend big bucks on a professional makeup organizing caddy. Take a page from Erika, a blogger at "Living Well Mom," and her attractive, uncluttered and budget-friendly solution. Pick up an expandable hanging drawer organizer to stack on top of a deep-set drawer and instantly double your storage space!

The DIY Playbook

Or use this cute DIY version with mason jars from "The DIY Playbook."

2. Styling products storage

A shoe organizer will definitely come in handy. A Thoughtful Place

Keep the bathroom as tidy as can be (and make your morning search much easier) by hanging a shoe organizer under the sink and filling each slot with a single product. See more details at "A Thoughtful Place."

This wooden shelf just looks nice! Itsy Bits and Pieces

Or install a storage box, like this wooden version from Bachman's Ideas House in Minneapolis. See "Itsy Bits and Pieces" for tips on how to instantly add storage without taking up counter space. Win-win!

3. Toothbrush organization

This will take up less room than a cup. OhOh Deco

It's true: There is a stylish way to store toothbrushes. You'll also free up counter space once you've gotten rid of that old toothbrush holder. Find out more at "OhOh Deco."

4. Bathroom towel storage

All you need is a ladder! TODAY

This storage idea is affordable, takes up a tiny amount of space and lends a totally chic look to an otherwise bland object. Simply convert a ladder bookshelf into bathroom shelving with this tutorial from "Hammers & High Heels."

This tip feels very "Fixer Upper." Not Just a Housewife

Or repurpose old door knobs to create a unique towel rack. Find more details over at "Not Just a House Wife."

5. Toilet paper holder with hidden storage

The TP looks right at home in this DIY holder. Practically Functional

Store extra toilet paper in a cost-effective way with this DIY holder by "Practically Functional." It's made from old oatmeal containers!

A version of this article originally appeared on iVillage.

Alesandra Dubin is a Los Angeles-based writer and the founder of home and travel blog Homebody in Motion. Follow her on Facebook, Google+and Twitter.