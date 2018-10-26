Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: Today By Brooke Sassman

Always scrambling to decorate for the holidays at the last second? Aren't we all! Decorations are usually the last thing we think about when we're trying to put food on the table and get costumes together for an upcoming party.

I've been trying to spend less on everything from beauty to home decor and, with that in mind, I put together four easy (and boo-tiful, I might add) DIY Halloween decoration ideas for less than $20 total!

In the third episode of "Change for a 20," I scoured the internet for inexpensive craft supplies to dress up four major focal points of the home; I targeted my front door, a prominent dresser, my kitchen table and the bathroom.

Sure, four ideas may seem like a lot for my $20 budget, but *spoiler alert* a lot of these can be made using items you already have lying around!

Let's talk about the front door first. If you have a pair of scissors and an orange plastic tablecloth, you're in luck! If not, the tablecloth will only set you back $1, so I highly recommend giving this one a try.

Just simply cut out a pumpkin face and fasten it to your door.

Isn't this one just spook-tacular?! TODAY

Another tip? Pick up a few $1 glass jar candles and use them to dress up a table or TV stand. Grab a permanent marker and draw your best ghost face, like so!

Boo-tiful decorations in a snap! TODAY

The kitchen table is always an important spot at a party. To dress it up, I bought cheap pumpkin pails, painted them gold and added fake eucalyptus leaves.

How gourd-geous are these little pumpkins?! TODAY

And we can't forget about the bathroom! Adding a little pop of color can be as simple as covering toilet paper rolls in festive napkins.

Nothing boo-ring about this display! TODAY

With these simple ideas, I was able to stay under my $20 budget and decorate four major areas of my apartment. So here's my takeaway: Tight budgets might seem scary, but abiding by one is totally feasible!

New episodes of "Change for a $20" are released every other Friday at 12 p.m. Eastern time on TODAY's YouTube channel. For more like this, be sure to subscribe here.