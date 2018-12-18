Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Finding something unique or out-of-the-box someone doesn't have yet can be a real challenge. But, don't stress if you haven't found the perfect gift for your loved ones yet! Shop TODAY is here to help.

With the help of guests Chassie Post, Ryan Clarke and Lauren Goode, we've rounded up 40 of our favorite unique gifts for men, women, kids and families, so you can show your loved ones just how much you care.

Whether you're sick of the generic gift card or are trying to come up with something truly unique, this list has ideas for everyone. Just scroll down to find the perfect creative gift.

When we release our 2018 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (yay, deals!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

Our Top 5 Creative Gifts

1. Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit, $35, UncommonGoods

Know someone who loves spice? Let him kick it up a notch with this DIY hot sauce kit. All he has to do is combine the spices with the included peppers, vinegars and brown sugar to create his own ideal condiment.

2. PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer, $60, UncommonGoods

Smartphones are a breeding ground for bacteria and viruses. Simply place your phone inside, attach the charging cable, and close the lid. Inside, ultra-violet lights disinfect it. The case even has built-in acoustic amplifiers that can play music or the phone's alarm while it's being cleaned.

3. Wine Cork States, $35, UncommonGoods

Whether it's the bottle from your wedding or a family event, some wine corks are meant to be kept. Instead of tossing them in an overflowing junk drawer, your loved ones can now display them in a state-shaped board that quickly becomes an art piece.

4. Relative Insanity Party Game, $15, Amazon

This hilarious game is perfect for game nights with family and friends. It's about crazy family members and crazy situations.

5. Hair Tie Bracelet, $45, UncommonGoods

This is the genius invention that every woman wants, but doesn't know about yet. Hair ties may be the easiest way to throw your mane up on the go, but wearing them on your wrist isn't always a fashionable choice. Not only does the bracelet provide an elegant solution, it also prevents the elastic from irritating her wrist.

Creative gifts for her

1. Concrete And Gold Modern Ring Holder, $17, Amazon

These metallic ring holders are the perfect accent on any nightstand or counter. Hand-poured, the concrete design keeps rings organized and safe without having to put them back in the box whenever you take them off.

2. Emu Australia Womens Slippers Mayberry Sheepskin Slipper, $60, Amazon

These sheepskin slippers are perfect for winter, and the material is naturally breathable, so no need to worry about them getting too hot during warmer months! The rubber sole makes it ideal for walking around outdoors, too.

3. Glamourpuss NYC Knitted Faux Fur Mitten, $78, Amazon

Keep your hands warm with these stylish gloves. They come in five colors and have an adjustable cuff to keep out the harsh winter chill.

4. Faux Fur Scarfs by Zara, $15-$100, Zara

Zara has faux fur scarfs for every price range. We love this multicolored wrap-around one.

8. Our Family Recipes Journal, $12,Amazon

Collect all those recipes scribbled on scraps of paper into a one-of-a-kind cookbook for you or a loved one.

9. How To Tell Time Coffee And Wine Rack, $35+, Etsy

Who needs a clock when you can tell time with coffee and wine?

10. Friends TV Show Shirt, $17 (usually $28), Etsy

Everyone has that friend who can't get enough of "Friends." Nothing says "I'll be there for you" like this fun Phoebe quote.

11. Stak Bloom Phone Vase, $32, Etsy

This combination of a phone stand and a vase would easily brighten up a desk or work area.

12. "Pride And Prejudice" Library Card Art Print, $13, Etsy

Perfect for bookworms, these classic library card prints, available for 74 different books released before 1923, contain the book's title, author, publisher, original publish date and first and last lines of the novel.

13. TODAY Personalized KLG & Hoda Wine Glass, $18, NBC Store

If she tends to enjoy a glass of wine after work, this personalized wine glass will make that moment extra special. This way, you'll never get your glasses confused at dinner parties again!

Creative gifts for him

1. BioLite Firepit, $200, Amazon

This smart firepit can go from spark to fire in less than 30 seconds, according to the company, and the intensity of the flame can be controlled using a smartphone app. This takes roasting marshmallows to a whole new level!

2. Timex Unisex Weekender Watch, $31, Amazon

With more than ten different color combinations, this watch is perfect for nearly anyone on your gift list. We love that it's scratch resistant and set to have a 10 year battery life. Plus, the strap is easy to take off, giving you the option to switch colors or textures based on your style or mood.

3. Ray-ban Classic Clubmaster Sunglasses, $153, Nordstrom

The iconic sunglasses brand released their classic silhouette glasses with partial metal rims and we couldn't be more thrilled. These add some edge to any outfit.

4. Men Heattech Ultra Warm Long-Sleeve T-Shirt, $25, Uniqlo

These long sleeves are cinched at the wrists, insulating and moisture-wicking. Plus, the company claims this shirt won't lose its shape — no matter how many washes it goes through.

5. Men Heattech Extra Warm V-Neck Long-Sleeve T-Shirt, $20, Uniqlo

Or go with this v-neck version — it's great for layering underneath those bulky winter coats.

6. Men Heattech Ultra Warm Long Johns, $25, Uniqlo

These are great for working out in colder climates, or just layering underneath jeans. Plus, they're also moisture-wicking.

7. BirchboxMan Best-Sellers Gift Set, $38, Birchbox

An all-in-one gift for the man (or men!) in your life. It comes with a 3-month subscription, too, so they can up their grooming habits in one conveniently curated box.

8. Audio-Technica Fully Automatic Stereo Turntable, $200, Amazon

Even those with no record-playing experience will love this turntable! All you have to do is press the start button and the record player will automatically shift the needle and begin playing your favorite tunes.

9. WolfCases Unique Wood Mouse Pad, $13, Amazon

Brighten up his desk with this stylish monogrammed mouse pad. It is a woodsy complement to any home or office space.

10. Dad's Ice Cream Scoop, $28+, Etsy

Is dad obsessed with ice cream? Get him his own ice cream scoop so everyone else knows that they can't touch his ice cream.

11. The Minimalist Three-Hand Brown Leather Watch, $115, Fossil

This leather banded watch is a great everyday item for any guy. Plus, you can have it engraved for free with up to 39 characters for a really special touch.

Creative tech gifts

1. iFixit's Pro Tech Toolkit, $60,Wired Store

Skip the hassle of searching for someone to fix your electronics by buying this kit! Use along with the thousands of repair guides available on iFixit.com to DIY problems on any of your favorite gadgets. The best part? This kit comes with a lifetime warranty. Hacking, commence!

2. Tile Pro, $35, Amazon

Remember all those times you were late because you had to ransack the house for your keys or cellphone? Say hello to your new best friend! Just attach the tile to your wallet or key ring and you can use your smartphone to locate the missing item.

3. Levi's Commuter X Jacquard By Google, $250, Levi's

Google and Levi's teamed up to create one of our favorite innovations of the year. Yes, now you can fully control your music with your jacket (I know, we were just as shocked as you are). Connect your music via Bluetooth and control music, screen phone calls or get directions with just a few simple gestures. Commuting at its most convenient.

Creative gifts for kids

1. Jumbo Fonts Personalized Wooden Name Puzzles, $21, Amazon

This gift is both visually appealing and educational. Not only do kids get excited because they get to see their name in bright colors, the puzzle also encourages them to learn to spell their name and helps them recognize what letters look like.

2. Personalized Custom Name Keepsake Book, $35, Etsy

Make the little one in your life feel special by putting them at the center of a book! This personalized keepsake for kids encourages confidence while teaching the alphabet. Each letter stands for a positive characteristic, such as helpfulness, and the colorful illustrations depict what each quality means.

3. Bunny Rattle, $18, Amazon

With one reviewer calling them "heirloom quality," these organic rattles are the perfect size for little hands to explore. Choose between three different wood types (the brand recommends maple for teething babies) and add engraving for an extra $6.

4. Doughnut Art Portrait, $50, UncommonGoods

This print comes in 12 different varieties of the quintessential sweet. It would be perfect for a kid's bedroom or a playroom.

Creative gifts for families

1. Table Topics, $25, UncommonGoods

With different, specific packs for families, teens, couples, foodies and more, each clear acrylic "ice cube" holds a stack of 135 conversation starters to get guests thinking and talking.

2. Our First Christmas As A Family Of Three Christmas Tree Ornament, $17, Amazon

Make sure your loved ones remember their first Christmas with a baby by commemorating it with a sweet ornament they can hang on their tree for years to come.

3. Holographic Rainbow Puzzle, $90, UncommonGoods

A puzzle is the perfect excuse to bring everyone together for some family fun without screens. The 1000-piece gradient design and lack of details create a challenge even for serious puzzle lovers.

