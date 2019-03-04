Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 4, 2019, 5:55 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

I spend a significant amount of time on my laptop. Being a full-time writer and editor means writing or posting to social media sometimes for my job. In addition to that, I also have my own blog and YouTube channel, so even when I'm not technically working, I'm still on my computer — editing photos, videos, planning or posting different content.

One really big struggle I've had with working at home, though, is trying to do it comfortably. Living in a tiny New York City apartment doesn't allow much space for a beautiful home office. My roommate and I don't even have space for a table ... at all!

So, I would often end up hunched over, typing with my computer in my lap, while sitting on my bed or couch. After being fed up with back and neck strain, I decided to ask my parents for a laptop bed table for Christmas.

Songmics Multi Function Lapdesk Table Bed Tray, $36 (usually $44), Amazon

The lapdesk is made from 100 percent natural bamboo, which is both eco-friendly and durable. It measures 21.65 inches by 13.78 inches — giving me plenty of room for my laptop, coffee and planner or notebook. There's also a removable ledge to keep my laptop from sliding. And, although I love the bamboo finish, the table is also available in black and dark brown.

IS IT WORTH IT?

Since I got it in December, I use it constantly. I wanted something that was sturdy, a decent size and had a nice aesthetic. I would say that for around $40, I got everything I was looking for. Most of the surface can be tilted upwards, making it much easier to see my computer screen. It has five angled positions, so it can work for people of different heights and with different viewing preferences. The legs have two metal latches to prevent them from wobbling. And, I can honestly say that it feels very sturdy set up on my bed (I haven't spilled a coffee cup yet). You can also fold in the legs completely for a low, flat surface.

When it's folded up, it can be used as a flat surface to do pretty much anything from folding clothes to drawing in a notebook.

IT HAS MULTIPLE DIFFERENT USES

Not only has it been great for me to get work done on my laptop, but it has other uses as well. It makes a great breakfast tray for lazy Sunday mornings when I want to treat myself to eggs and toast in bed. It also provides me with a good surface for filling out my planner, writing in my journal or reading. It even has a small side drawer, perfect for storing pens, stickers and paper clips. Plus, for the more artistically gifted among us, it would make for a great portable easel.

IT HAS GREAT REVIEWS

With more than 900 reviews on Amazon, the tray has an average of 4.3 out of 5 stars. "I searched and searched for a natural wood lapdesk and am so glad that I finally found this one," one reviewer wrote. "It's very well made, highly functional, with tiltable split top and adjustable legs. Meets my needs perfectly."

Another person shared, "Love it! Exactly what I wanted for using in front of the TV, while I sit on the couch coloring."

MORE LAPTOP TABLE PICKS

If you don't love my laptop desk as much as I do, but are looking for something similar, check out these best-selling options on Amazon:

1. Neetto Adjustable Bed Table, $40, Amazon

This laptop table is a favorite from our co-worker gift guide. It can help combat the ill effects of hours sitting in front the computer, because it can be used as a standing desk.

2. Coavas Adjustable Height Laptop Desk, $40 (usually $50), Amazon

This best-selling laptop desk is eco-friendly, sturdy and adjustable. The wheels allow it to easily move around your bed, couch or chair.

3. Folding Lap Desk, $23, Amazon

This option works great as a laptop stand, travel desk, breakfast table, book stand, study desk and more. It's portable and you can lift the desk top to find lots of storage compartments.

4. Sofia + Sam Multi Tasking Laptop Bed Tray, $40 (usually $48), Amazon

This tray has convenient slots to hold up your phone and iPad. This makes it possible to watch videos while laying in bed.

5. Mind Reader Adjustable Portable Laptop Desk, $15, Amazon

This affordable option is another best-seller on Amazon. Although it doesn't have legs, it does have a built-in cushion for comfort. It's also portable and it's adjustable to eight different angles.

