Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Updated / Source: TODAY By Danielle Wolf and Sarah Jackson

Move over, summer weddings! Happy couples seeking an alternative to popular May and June ceremonies are now choosing fall or winter as a time to walk the aisle and pledge their vows.

Although weddings can be a lot of fun, it can be hard to pick the perfect wedding gift — especially if the happy couple doesn't have a registry or you're on a budget.

Without a registry, you also might not know what other guests will be getting, so, to prevent duplicates, it's better to stray a little further away from the typical gifts and choose something unique.

Contrary to popular belief, wedding gifts don't have to be expensive. Many of these options are cost-effective while still being thoughtful.

When we release our 2018 gift guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (yay, deals!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than they were the day of publication.

The best wedding gift ideas

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

The Amazon Echo, which connects to home assistant Alexa, will give the newlyweds hands-free control of many things in their new home.

2. Classic Bathrobe, $99, Parachute

With a pair of these super soft Turkish cotton bathrobes, the new couple will be all set to relax in style and comfort.

3. Ecovacs Deebot N79s Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $200 (usually $300), Amazon

Also available for $200 at Walmart.

Don't waste your time pushing around a vacuum — this robot vacuum cleaner will do the cleaning for you!

4. Kate Spade New York Take The Cake Picture Frame, $50-$75, Nordstrom

Also available at Amazon.

Every couple needs a way to display their best photos together. This classic silver frame with a blue outline will put their treasured memories front and center.

5. Personalized Cutting Board, $159-$167, UncommonGoods

These handmade cutting boards can be customized to showcase the newlyweds' names, adding a personal touch to the kitchen.

6. Slant Mr & Mrs Stemless Wine Glasses, $20, Amazon

Also available for $16 at Nordstrom Rack.

These his-and-hers wine glasses are sure to please at the dinner table or wherever they drink wine.

7. Golden Rabbit Set of 3 Nesting Bowls, $32, Nordstrom

These nesting bowls take a huge weight off your shoulders in the kitchen. They're even safe for the oven, stove and dishwasher.

8. iSteam Steamer For Clothes, $31, Amazon

Say bye to wrinkly clothes with this sleek iron. It heats up in a minute and automatically turns off.

9. Fresh Flower Subscription, $36+, The Bouqs Co.

Help the newlyweds decorate their home with a flower subscription.

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!

10. Cards Against Humanity, $25, Amazon

Also available at Walmart.

No one's ever too old for games. Make sure the new couple has what they need for a fun game night at home.

11. Away Suitcase (Set of 2), $450 (usually $500), Away

Pair up with a few friends to split the cost of these cute matching suitcases to help the happy couple jet off to their honeymoon destination.

12. Bose Soundlink Micro Bluetooth Speaker, $99, Nordstrom

Also available at Amazon.

This colorful Bluetooth speaker has a 30-foot wireless range. It's even waterproof for hosting the perfect pool party!

13. Hamilton Beach Belgian Waffle Maker, $25, Amazon

Also available in a square for $26 at Walmart.

Perfect for whipping up breakfast in bed, this waffle maker saves time on mornings spent cooking in the kitchen.

14. A Bubbly Celebration Champagne And Candy Gift Box, $50, Winc

Make sure the new couple has some bubbly to toast with after the big celebration is over with this champagne and candy gift box.

15. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9, $56 (usually $69), Amazon

Also available at Walmart.

This portable camera will help the new couple document their honeymoon and print pictures as they go along!

16. Bella Air Fryer, $90 (usually $100), Macy's

Also available for $50 at Amazon.

Now that the wedding diet's over, this air fryer will make frying up their favorite foods easier (and cleaner!).

17. Moscow Mule Carry On Cocktail Kit, $16, Amazon

Also available for $24 at UncommonGoods.

On the way to their honeymoon, the new couple will be thanking you for this Moscow Mule kit, which is safe to carry on flights. Just don't forget to bring the alcohol!

18. Colorwave 4-piece Place Setting, $80, Macy's

Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond.

The newlyweds will think of you whenever they set the table for a nice dinner at home.

19. Nesco GWK-02 Electric Glass Water Kettle, $36 (usually $60), Amazon

Also available for $50 at Bed Bath & Beyond.

This sleek kettle will come in handy for brewing endless cups of tea as winter approaches.

20. Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell, $100, Amazon

Forget about looking through the peephole! This futuristic doorbell will alert the couple when nearby motion is detected and allow them to see visitors from their phone, tablet or computer.

21. Breville Motorized Citrus Press, $190 (usually $240), Amazon

Also available for $200 at Macy's.

Drink freshly squeezed orange juice in a snap with this press. It can also be used for juicing other fruits like grapefruit.

22. Wamsutta Collection Turkish Bath Towel Collection, $20-$90, Bed Bath & Beyond

Beautify the bathroom with some hand, wash and bath towels.

23. Glass Storage Containers With Lids, $40 (Pack Of 13), Amazon

This set of 13 containers is perfect for storing leftovers or prepping meals for the week. The glass containers come in circular, square and rectangular shapes for whatever you cook up.

24. Personalized Hearts Four-Across Game, $75, UncommonGoods

Gift the new couple this cute take on Connect Four. The wooden game set can be personalized with the couple's names and anniversary date or even just a sweet message.

25. "Tacolicious" by Sara Deseran, Joe Hargrave, Antelmo Faria and Mike Barrow, $17 (usually $22), Amazon

Also available for $17 at Walmart.

There's no such thing as having too many recipe books in the kitchen. Add to the newlyweds' collection with this book of tacos, snacks and cocktails.

26. Barefoot Dreams "CozyChic" Ribbed Throw Blanket, $147, Nordstrom

Also available at Amazon.

Talk about a gift you'll want to keep for yourself. This may be the softest throw blanket you'll ever touch.

27. Double Pump Soap Oil Cans, $20, Target

These glass dispensers are perfect for any bathroom (or kitchen). The couple can fill them with hand soaps or lotions to add a practical but sleek design in the room.

28. Marshall Stanmore Bluetooth Speaker, $225, Amazon

This stereo speaker may have old school aesthetics, but it also has the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity. Its portable size lets you take your music from one room to the next with ease.

29. Walnut Lazy Susan, $80-$100, Food52

Take these Lazy Susans for a spin to help keep tabletops scuff-free while also serving as earthy accent pieces.

30. Le Creuset 12 Ounce Stoneware French Press, $50 (usually $63), Nordstrom

Also available in larger size for $70 at Amazon.

They can start the mornings off right with a perfect cup of coffee and run this French press through the dishwasher when they're done so that it's ready to use again the next morning.

31. Philips Compact Pasta and Noodle Maker, $174, Amazon

Also available for $180 at Bed Bath & Beyond.

This pasta and noodle maker has you covered for when they want fresh pasta flavor without the sore arms.

32. Copper Moscow Mule Mugs, $63 (Set Of 4), Food52

The happy couple can serve up their favorite cocktails in these on-trend copper mugs.

33. Reclaimed Cheeseboard & Cloche, $65-$85, UncommonGoods

Perfect for when they're hosting their first dinner party or just feeling a little fancy, this cheeseboard and cloche are sure to lend an artisanal feel to the kitchen or dining table.

34. Anova Culinary A2.2-120V-US Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $97 (usually $149), Amazon

Also available for $129 at Target.

This precision cooker connects via Bluetooth and sends notifications when food is ready. All they need to do is put their food in a pot with water, attach the precision cooker and they're all set!

35. Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $55, Amazon

Also available in the stainless steel finish for $73 at Walmart.

Slice and chop in the kitchen with ease using this 15-piece set. They won't run out of sharp knives anytime soon.

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. No matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!