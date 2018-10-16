3 easy ways to decorate your front door this Halloween

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

What's the easiest way to decorate for Halloween while spending the least amount of money? Dress up your front door!

Part of what leads trick-or-treaters to the door (aside from the Halloween candy, of course) is the presentation. And with these simple ideas, you'll be the go-to house in no time! Speaking of time, these projects are easy to pull off in just an hour or two. So even if you've been more focused on picking the perfect Halloween costume and you haven't decided on Halloween decorations yet, don't worry! You've still got time.

1. Kid-friendly monster door

This is a great way to get the entire family involved, and costs less than $10!

Samantha Okazaki/TODAY

What you'll need:

Newspaper

Washable paint

Foam paint brushes

Styrofoam plates

Construction paper

Start by painting large sheets of newspaper in the color of your choice. The more layers of paint, the brighter it will appear from the street. Let the sheets dry and attach together using tape. For the mouth, cut a large oval shape out of black construction paper and add white triangles for teeth. The eyes are fun because kids can make them entirely on their own. Begin by tracing a soup bowl to create the outermost part of the eye. This can be any color you'd like! For the pupil, trace something smaller like a roll of tape to create the inner portion of the eye. Using a glue stick, attach both pieces of construction paper and cut a half moon shape into the upper right hand side of the eye so that it gives it more dimension. Glue the construction paper to the plate. Dress up the entryway with white pumpkins — they're great for decorating with paint pens or even glow-in-the-dark puff paint!

2. Pinterest-inspired door

Not the most crafty person? No problem! This door is easy to do, and looks amazing once finished.

Samantha Okazaki/TODAY

What you'll need:

Leaf garland

Twine

Plastic half pumpkins

Stick-on plastic hooks — small and large sizes come in handy for the garland and half pumpkins

Black permanent marker

Witch hats

Glow sticks

Needle

Fishing line

Scissors

String pieces of leaf garland together using twine and attach to the back of the door with a plastic hook. To make it even more fun, pick up a few plastic half pumpkins from a local craft store and decorate with jack-o'-lantern faces. Attach these to the door with tiny plastic hooks. Make the entryway a little spookier by hanging illuminated witch hats in the trees or around the front door. Tie fishing line to a glow stick (already illuminated) and feed the line up through the top of a witch hat.

Pro tip: This works best with witch hats that are slightly transparent!

2. Haunted door

If you're a last-minute decorator, this door is the perfect option because you can easily create it by using items straight from your recycling bin!

Samantha Okazaki/TODAY

What you'll need:

Cardboard

Scissors

Black construction paper

Black permanent marker

Start by cutting 6-inch wide slats of cardboard. Add wood-like detail with a black permanent marker. To make it even more realistic, cut small holes to make it look like the wood has knots. The arms are even easier: Simply trace your own hand (make sure to exaggerate the size a bit) onto a piece of black construction paper. Cardboard or foam are also great options! Attach all the pieces using a hot glue gun.

And just like that, you've got the perfect front door décor for Halloween!

This article was originally published on Oct. 19, 2016 on TODAY.com.