/ Source: TODAY By Christina Poletto

Procrastinators, rejoice!

If you’ve yet to decorate your front door for the holidays, there’s still time to make a bold statement for everyone to see. All it takes is some simple decorations and a game plan. For inspiration, we tapped some of our favorite designers, bloggers and influencers to share their tips and tricks for a seasonally well-suited front door.

1. Just add color

According to Maria Killam, a decorator, author and international color expert, it’s all about making a bold statement with the right items and sticking to a color scheme that works for your home.

Use colors you love to make your decorations feel merry and bright. Courtesy Maria Killam

For her mom’s home, Killam dressed up the area with a new light fixture and door handle, which will work well year-round. If all eyes are on your front door decorations, why not use this opportunity to update a staple like the handle?

A pre-lit wreath is an easy way to add ambiance to a door, and looks great when paired with verdant garland.

Fill in the spaces with extra bulbs and greenery for a showstopping look. Courtesy Maria Killam

Clippings from fresh Salal and Cedar branches are great for filling out your outdoor vignette.

A new doormat can work wonders here! Attentions to small details will go far in creating the look you want.

Add decorative pots and battery operated lanterns so they stay on even when it’s windy.

A sleek angel brings a burst of light to this front porch scene. Courtesy Maria Killam

Use colors that work for you. Killam swapped out the red bow on the outdoor Christmas angel for a turquoise one that worked much better for her overall color scheme.

Instantly dress up your decorations using bulbs of different colors and sizes. Courtesy Maria Killam

Add bulbs or decorations to outdoor garland, pots and shrubs. To mix it up, use a variety of small, medium and large decorations.

2. Go big!

The mother-daughter team at Haverstraw Hill, aka Donna and Alexa Tronolone, love bringing their outdoor area to life with jaw-dropping decorations. Here’s how they achieved aspects of this year’s holiday ensemble.

Haverstraw Hill

Take a plain pine wreath and a flocked wreath and place one on top of the other for a layered effect. Then add fun elements such as picks, ornaments, ribbons and berries. To give it a unique appearance, you combine two different decorative styles, like traditional and farmhouse.

For a grand effect, add extra decorations you love. Haverstraw Hill

By combining flocked trees with traditional evergreen trees, you'll emphasize dimension, which is a great way to draw attention to your dressed up door.

And try bringing the “inside” outside. You can use pictures or framed wall art for accents or focal points in your porch scene. So clever!

3. Put your personality on display

Holly Blain, the brain behind Rustic Wild Arrow, has a soft spot for decorating with all things vintage.

Adding small bursts of color can make your decorations stand out. @rusticwildarrow

For this display, Holly used vintage poinsettias and garland for a traditional look. She added a pop by placing three flowers on the corner of the door.

Vintage accessories make great decorations for the holidays. @rusticwildarrow

Try bringing the personality of your home to the outdoors by extending your tastes and decorations to the front porch. It’s an easy way to treat visitors and guests to a fun slice of your design style before they step inside. Here, Holly added vintage elements, like a sled with a pair of old ice skates and a vintage Santa, to the mix.

Want to keep the decorating going? First, see if that vintage Christmas tree you've had in the family for years is worth something. Then check out how to create the ultimate mantel masterpiece for your holiday soiree!