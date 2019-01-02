Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Courtney Gisriel

A fresh calendar means 365 new opportunities to seize the day! If you spent this week making resolutions of any kind, there's a good chance you can find a few innovative products to help make those goals a reality.

To help break down all of the must-have items for 2019, Liz Vaccariello, editor-in-chief of Parents Magazine, stopped by the show on Wednesday.

Read on for her picks for the tools everyone needs in their arsenal this year.

Home Organization

1. Bamboo Charging Dock, $35, Houzz

Also available at Great Useful Stuff.

This bamboo charging station includes room for a laptop, tablet, and three more devices. It's the perfect command station for any busy home.

2. Classic Coiled Lifeplanner, $44, Erin Condren

Forget tech-savvy calendars. The newest organizational trend is in fact very old school: hand written day planners. These pretty options from Erin Condren are great for monthly and weekly planning according to Vaccariello.

3. Magnetic Wall Pocket Strip, $23, Amazon

Also available from Three by Three Seattle.

This modest magnetic pocket is great for keeping all the small things in any home organized. Vaccariello suggests slipping mail and devices into the pocket portion of this organizer and using magnets to keep photos, cards and keys on the exterior.

4. Crew Triple Wall Hook, $30, Room & Board

Expand the usefulness of standard wall hooks with these stylish three-pronged options. Vaccariello also liked these for their modern design and durability.

5. Rose Quartz Crystal Stone, $12, Urban Outfitters

Every home could use a crystal or two! Rose quartz is a great first option for anyone looking to dabble in crystal collecting because it's known as the stone of unconditional love. According to Vaccariello it's said to help open and heal the energy of the heart.

6. Aloe Hedgehog Plant, $10, The Sill

This low-maintenance aloe plant only needs to be watered once a week. Plus, aloe could come in handy in the summer months to soothe sunburns.

7. Canon Ivy Mini Photo Printer, $99, Amazon

Also available from Canon.

Instead of letting photos linger forever on your smartphone, this tiny device can produce print outs immediately after a photo's taken. It connects via Bluetooth to make the whole process truly seamless.

8. Life Is Great Framed Artwork, $199, Pottery Barn Kids

This print is a very sweet way to remind kids (or anyone for that matter) that life really is pretty great!

Food & Kitchen

1. Better Than Coffee Energy Bar, $23, Amazon

Also available from Better Than Coffee.

Skip your morning cup of joe in favor of these energy bars. Vaccariello liked them for their ability to re-energize and ward off hunger at the same time.

2. Gourmia 6-quart Digital Air Fryer, $100, Best Buy

Also available from Amazon.

We've been big fans of air fryers for a while now. They make delicious crispy dishes while using less fat than the alternative.

3. Stainless Steel Straws, $10, Amazon

Also available from Kleen Kanteen.

This inexpensive pack of four straws is a fantastic alternative to plastic straws. They're reusable and easy to wash — plus they're better for the environment.

4. Rover Stainless Steel Lunchbox, $48, PlanetBox

Other designs available from Amazon.

Similar to a traditional bento box, this stainless steel lunchbox separates different dishes in smaller compartments. It's another eco-friendly option because it removes the need for single-use plastic bags.

5. Bee's Wrap Reusable Food Wraps, $18, Amazon

Reusable food wraps are another popular product for green meal prep. Vaccariello also liked them because the button and string closure makes for a cute presentation.

Vaccariello liked these artisinal ceramic bowls for displaying produce like fruits and vegetables in the kitchen.

7. Oatly Organic Oat Drink, $9, Amazon

Oat milk is one of the most popular new food trends of the year, and it's also a great option for anyone with a dairy intolerance.

Health & Fitness

1. Tone It Up Booty Bands $10, Target

This resistance band set includes a band for strengthening and a band for toning. Vaccariello said they make at-home workouts fun and are easy to pack for an on-the-go exercise option.

2. Mirror Fitness Trainer, $1495, Mirror

The innovative technology behind one of the hottest new fitness devices allows you to bring the gym into your own home. It includes a camera and an interactive display so you can join any of the live-streaming classes from the comfort of your own home.

3. Soma Glass Water Bottle, $25, Amazon

Also available from Soma.

This glass water bottle is a great eco-friendly option for anyone who had "drink more water" on their list of New Year's resolutions. The wide opening makes it easy to clean and it's made from shatter-resistant glass.

Beauty, Style & Skin Care

1. Gold Sculpting Bar, $195, Jillian Dempsey

This vibrating gold bar can be used to lift and contour the muscles of the face and keep puffy skin at bay. "Tech is ruling the beauty world," according to Vaccariello, "as more specialized products are introduced to solve everyday beauty problems."

2. Go-To Exfoliating Swipeys, $35, Sephora

Vaccariello recommends keeping these in your bag or car for a quick "mini-facial" whenever you need it. They're great for anyone with sensitive skin and clear away excess oil.

3. Jade Roller 2-pack, $12, Amazon

These inexpensive jade rollers can reduce under-eye circles. Plus, Vaccariello likes them because they make any skin care routine feel like a day at the spa.

We've loved these shoes since the Duchess of Sussex, the former Meghan Markle, wore them during the royal tour of Australia. Vaccariello likes them because they're made from recycled water bottles, easy to take on-the-go, and they're just plain cute!

Parenting

1. FridaBalls Kid-Proof Underwear, $28, Fridababy

These hilarious boxer briefs are designed to "protect your tomorrow today," according to the company. Vaccariello noted that they're designed to "add an extra layer of reinforcement through a protective crotch pouch."

2. JJ Cole Brookmont Diaper Backpack, $100, Bed Bath & Beyond

This backpack is one both mom and dad would look stylish carrying around, according to Vaccariello. It's made from vegan leather and includes a fleece-lined pocket to protect delicate accessories like your smartphone or sunglasses.

3. Medela Sonata Smart Breast Pump, $338, Amazon

Also available from Medela.

Vaccariello described this breast pump as "game-changing." Connect to the MyMedela app for a personalized pumping dashboard that helps track Baby's growth and your pumping sessions over time.

4. Compact Stroller, $285, Colugo

This compact stroller can be folded with one hand and fits almost anywhere for storage. Vaccariello also pointed out that it's equipped with a machine-washable layer, so it's easy to clean up messes.

