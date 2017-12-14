26 gift ideas for the ultimate "Fixer Upper" fan on your list

share tweet pin email

Everyone knows someone who got teary-eyed when Chip and Joanna Gaines announced they were ending "Fixer Upper" this fall. If that person is on your holiday shopping list, get him or her something inspired by the beloved HGTV show.

Here are a few hand-picked ideas that make us think of Waco's most famous residents and the series that made "demo day" a part of our lexicon. (Of course, you can also check out the Gaineses' new home decor line, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, at Target.)

Antler Fauxidermy by Wall Charmers, starting at $40, Amazon

Taxidermy is huge in Texas. But if you're not keen on dead animals, "fauxidermy" is a tasteful way to incorporate the trend. We love that these Wall Charmers are customizable so you can pair black with bronze antlers or purple with glitter antlers or this classic white on white that seems more Joanna-esque.

Willow Shade Farm's Frontier Lumberjack Soap, $5, Etsy

The Gaines family loves their goats. Joanna Gaines even blogs about how they're her favorite animals on the farm. Here's some homemade soap to remind you of those cute kids.

Acrylic Watch Hat, $20, Amazon

Chip Gaines has tweeted about how "Carhartt is the only way to go!!" He wears their reinforced canvas work pants. We think this hat is a more appropriate stocking stuffer.

Hang-O-Matic, $15, The Container Store

This handy hanging device was created by an American husband-and-wife duo who got tired of measuring and remeasuring. We love that the Hang-O-Matic eliminates the need for holding a pencil in your mouth. It has built-in wall anchors to make the mark.

American Heirloom Texas-Shaped Cutting Board, $38, Amazon

It's no secret the Gaines family loves their home state. This cutting board is definitely a conversation starter, and will also add to your kitchen's decor, too.

Soy-Based Scented Candle, $39, Parachute Home

One of Magnolia Market's most popular items is Joanna Gaines' soy candle. Since the store can't keep it in stock (seriously, it sells out within days), order this similar candle from Parachute Home.

Crosley Harper Wood Wireless Speaker, $80, Urban Outfitters

Every do-it-yourself project needs some music in the background to keep you motivated. But why invest in an ugly black boom box you have to stash away when the room is finished? This speaker is stylish enough to stay out as decor!

The Heavyweight Overshirt, $75, Everlane

Durability and superb fit earn this shirt five stars on Everlane. Give it to the guy who can't decide if he wants a warm shirt, a light jacket or the best of both worlds.

Long Flannel Shirt, $30, H&M

Flannel is one of Joanna Gaines' wardrobe essentials in the winter months. We love the length of this option from H&M. It's perfect for pairing with leggings and boots.

Classic Give'r Gloves, $40, Huckberry

Coated with natural wax, these work gloves are practically weatherproof. They're the last pair of work gloves you'll ever get (or give).

Quick Fix Kit, $60, HelloFresh

What's an alternative to giving a gift card to the Gaineses' bakery, Silos Baking Co.? This kit of staples that makes baking at home a little easier.

Milk Bottle Measuring Cups, $24, Anthropologie

"Fixer Upper" has featured so many farmhouses that we've lost count. But we love how this set of measuring cups can bring a little rustic chic into even the most contemporary of spaces.

Pendleton Ombre Plaid Throw, $59, Nordstrom

Not all throw blankets are created equally. We appreciate that this comfy classic is made in America. And the Pendleton brand? That's the stuff family heirlooms are made of.

Tentsile Tree Tent Hammock, $135, Amazon

Chip and Joanna Gaines will have more downtime now that they've finished filming "Fixer Upper." We can see their family relaxing outdoors in something like this, which still involves some fun (and work) to set up.

Coffee Date with Joanna Gaines Tee, $22, Etsy

This top is perfect for your coffee-loving friend who isn't ashamed of daydreaming in public. It's also great for the friend who digs attention, as she's sure to get stopped on the street and asked where she got it.

My Heart Wall Collage Wallpaper, $108, Etsy

"Fixer Upper" fans don't do blank walls. For a thoughtful gift that implies a little DIY (you have to choose the photos), consider this photo collage wallpaper.

"The Magnolia Story," $8, Amazon

This joint memoir is a must-have for anyone obsessed with the Gaineses' backstory. We love how it even talks about their first dates!

Bernzomatic TS4000 Torch, $37, Amazon

OK, so it's not the sexiest of gifts. But still, every DIYer needs a handheld blowtorch. They'll thank you later.

"A Southern Gentleman's Kitchen," $27, Amazon

Another book that will appeal to "Fixer Upper" fans? This guide for creating (and cooking in) the ultimate Southern kitchen. Even if you live in the Northeast, you'll appreciate the comfort food recipes.

Eucalyptus Two-Piece Metal/Wood Candlestick Set, $45, Joss & Main

Sometimes the candleholder steals the show from the candle. We love the tiered look of these candlesticks that come in metal and wood.

Felted Wool Lab Doorstop, $89, Wayfair

Chip and Joanna Gaines adore their fur babies. This adorable doorstop pays homage to man's best friend while being utilitarian, too!

Geometric Wall Planters, $50, Apollo Box

Joanna Gaines says her favorite part of a fixer-upper project is adding plants. These planters are ideal for that person on your list who fancies flora and artwork.

Demo Day Shirt, $15, Amazon

Chip Gaines' favorite phrase across the chest of a T-shirt? It makes sense (and looks good) to us!

Villa Wooden Distressed Coffee Table, $100, Sofa Mania

If you don't have time to go flea market hopping before the holidays, consider a vintage-looking piece. This distressed coffee table makes a great housewarming gift.

Chamblee Patchwork Cotton Throw Pillow, $20, Birch Lane

Joanna Gaines is a huge fan of throw pillows. While she has a great collection at Magnolia Market, you can get some of the same looks (like this one) for less at Birch Lane.

Shiplap Tee, $14, Jane

"Pretty much." That's probably what your friend will say when they open this gift that perfectly sums up their favorite show.

