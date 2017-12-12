25 awesome gift ideas for your co-workers or your boss

share tweet pin email

We know that finding the perfect gift for an officemate is no easy task. That is, until now!

From a bubble wrap calendar to a personal shiatsu shoulder massager, we've rounded up a slew of awesome gifts that will not only show your colleagues just how much you care, but might also put you in line for that long overdue promotion.

Nanda Home Clocky Alarm Clock on Wheels, $46 (normally $50), Amazon

Amazon

A genius gift for the always tardy co-worker: an alarm clock so annoying that there is no way it won’t wake you up. The Clocky alarm jumps off your bedside table scoots around the room. Thus, the only way your co-worker can hit snooze is to jump out of bed and start chasing!

Avantree Quality Adjustable Laptop Table, Portable Standing Bed Desk, $42, Amazon

Amazon

According to various health experts, sitting is being touted as the new smoking. To help combat the ill effects of hours sitting in front the computer, your co-worker will be grateful for your thoughtful gift of a standing desk. And while you are at it, pick up one for yourself.

Bubble Wrap Calendar, $25, Amazon

Amazon

Let’s face it, few things are as satisfying as a good bubblewrap pop. And with this calendar, they’ll get 365 pops, one for each day of the year.

Exefit Desk Exercycle Pedal Bicycle Exerciser, $40, Amazon

Amazon

Perfect for the office multi-tasker, this bicycle pedal exerciser fits neatly underneath a desk. Who doesn’t want to get in a workout while toiling over a spreadsheet?

For more fitness-inspired gifts, check out our gift guide for the health nut!

The Popcorn Factory Simply Red Popcorn Tins - 2 Gallon 3-Flavor, $35, Amazon

Amazon

Now this gift may be a little self serving, especially if your desk is next to your giftee. This tub of three delicious favors of popcorn is so big that your co-worker would feel pretty lousy refusing your humble request for a handful (or several) every now and then.

There's a possibility this one might arrive after Christmas! To be safe, we also love this 2 gallon Snowman Gourmet Popcorn Tin from Amazon.

For more food-related gifts, check out our gift guide for the foodie!

Dymo LabelManager 160 Handheld Label Maker, $15, Amazon

Amazon

The uber-organized officemate will likely do cartwheels down the hall when they receive their very own handheld label maker. The only drawback is that you may find that the stapler you often “borrow” is now clearly labeled with its owner’s name.

Multi Outools Noise Canceling Headset, $15, Amazon

Amazon

Give the gift of quiet with these jazzy red noise-cancelling head phones.

Pavandeep Products Exercise Stability Ball, $20 and up, Amazon

Amazon

The exercise stability ball is said to be great for your back and keeps your whole body engaged while sitting. It come with its own foot pump and can also be used for stretching and core strengthening exercises.

Marnur Shiatsu Neck Shoulder Massager, $40, Amazon

Amazon

We all know that things can get pretty stressful at the office. This shiatsu neck and shoulder massager is like having your own personal masseuse on call. And with any luck, your co-worker might just let you borrow it.

Moodycards Flip-Over Messages, $13, Amazon

Amazon

Help your co-worker communicate her current mood and feelings without having to open her mouth. Moodycards come with thirty different messages as well as a blank cards and an erasable pen for more personal musings.

Colorblock USB Desktop Fan, $14, Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

We all need a little help from time to time keeping our cool. This USB powered desk fan can help you do that, literally.

Live Assorted Succulents - Set of 2, $20, Urban Outfitters

Urban OUtfitters

You know what we love about succulents? No green thumb, no problem! These 2-inch plants require almost zero care which makes them the perfect desk accoutrement for all.

Llama Desk Duster, $15, Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

For the co-worker who has everything? The llama desk duster! He keeps your desk dust-free with his shaggy pink locks and looks adorable while doing it. Sign us up!

Luckies of London Smartphone Projector 2.0, $32, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

This gift is a slam dunk. As an antidote to this morning’s thrilling powerpoint presentation by the marketing department, your co-worker can now wow you with their own projected presentation of photos from last weekend’s trip or their dog’s new haircut.

Moma Design Store Wire Desktop Letter Rack, $18, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

There is always that person in the office whose stylish desk elicits envy with their cool and modern office accessories. This minimalist and well designed wire letter rack is the perfect gift for the co-worker with the highly curated desk.

Plaid Pigeon T-Rex Faux Planter, $34, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

It is important for one’s desk to have some personality, and this T-Rex planter will instantly deliver much needed flair.

Lucite Stapler by Poketo, $26, Spring

Spring

Talk about a chic stapler! Turn the act of stapling into a luxurious joy for the co-worker who is lucky enough to be gifted with this beauty.

ban.do I Am Very Busy Ceramic Mug, $14, Spring

Spring

The “I Am Very Busy Mug” doesn’t mince words. Hopefully, co-workers will heed this mug’s important message.

FresheTech Metal Tunes Bluetooth Desk Speaker, $50, Spring

Spring

The FreshTech Bluetooth Desk Speaker is the perfect gift for the person in the office who has taken on the role of office DJ. This tiny speaker is portable and can play up to six hours on a single charge.

Gift Boutique Every Second Counts Timer, $25, Shopbop

Shopbop

This timer is a stylish and not so subtle reminder to your co-worker to use their time wisely.

Kate Spade New York Scatter Dot Large 17 Month 2018 Agenda, $25, Shopbop

Shopbop

We love an old-school planner where you can actually write things down. Your likeminded officemate will be thrilled to receive this adorable Kate Spade 17 Month agenda that will keep her organized through December 2018.

Codify Pencil Holder, $48, Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Beautify your neighbor’s desk with this great looking pencil holder. It is the epitome of stylish storage.

East Dane Gifts Hightide Stationery 4 Color Pen, $15, East Dane

East Dane

Your co-worker will love this fancy-schmansy pen - four colors in one! Perfect for writing you a multi-colored thank you note.

Snow Peak Folding Coffee Drip, $30, East Dane

East Dane

For the office coffee connoisseur, this portable drip coffee brewer delivers a rich cup of joe. Plus, it’s stainless steel and collapsible.

