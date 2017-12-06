This 15-second hack will forever change the way you wrap gifts

share tweet pin email

Are you in a cold sweat attempting to wrap a mountain of gifts before heading to the holiday party? For the quickest way to wrap a gift, turn to the Japanese art of origami — and use less supplies than average! We're talking just three tiny pieces of tape!

We were inspired by an expert gift wrapper at the Takashimaya Department Store in Japan who had us — and millions of others — mesmerized with this speed-wrapping technique.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link The 15-second hack that's changed the way we wrap presents Play Video - 1:00 The 15-second hack that's changed the way we wrap presents Play Video - 1:00

Traditionally, when we wrap gifts, we center it straight onto the paper but this technique turns the effort on its head by starting on a diagonal edge of your gift wrap.

If you didn't catch the method, don’t worry. We have you covered. The prep takes a few extra seconds, but it’s pretty easy. Ready to try it? There’s no time like the present!

Gather your supplies:

Gift wrap

Scotch tape

Scissors

15 seconds ... and go!

Shutterstock

How to wrap a gift in just 15 seconds:

Cut wrapping paper so you’re able to wrap the gift with a 2-inch overhang. Paper should cover both sides of the package’s height. Position the narrow side of your box diagonally across the sheet of wrapping paper. Lift the edge of your paper to meet the upper corner of gift. This creates a triangle. Crease section onto gift and pull corner upwards, flush onto the box’s edge. A new edge is created. Once again push paper onto gift and pull corner up once more. Flip present over and tape edge. Two new edges are created on the narrowest side of your box. Fold the triangle of paper down like the top of an envelope. Tape to secure.

And that’s a wrap!