17 teacher gift ideas that will get you an A+

It’s that time of year when we deck the halls for the holidays — but don’t forget the teachers who have been walking the school halls with our children and teaching them all they need to know this year.

But forget stationery, apples and pencils, and treat our teachers with something they might not ever buy for themselves, from comfy slippers to the new Amazon Echo to a soothing candle collection. Whether you pool together for a class gift or give something individually, here are some great gift ideas for the teachers on your list.

Rifle Paper Birch Floral Notebooks, $15 for Two, Amazon

There's probably not a teacher out there who doesn't need more notebooks. These adorable ones by Rifle Paper Company are both nice to look at and easy to keep track of. We also love Rifle Paper Co.'s 2018 Spiral Planner.

Out of Print Tote Bag, $18, Amazon

This heavyweight canvas book bag features classic cover art from the original first version of "Where the Wild Things Are." Out of Print totes cover many literary titles from "The Little Prince" to "The Very Hungry Caterpillar."

Sephora Collection La Pinata, $30, Sephora

Perfect for your Spanish teacher (or any teacher), this gift set comes with 10 beauty surprises including makeup, skin care, bath products and accessories.

"World's Best Teacher" Travel Mug, $10, Amazon

Remind your teacher daily how much you appreciate him or her with this travel mug that's perfect for coffee, tea, water or soda.

Fisher Space Pen, Original Astronaut Space Pen, $33, Amazon

Every science teacher needs an official space pen! This pen writes in zero gravity, extreme temperatures and is an exact replica of the pen that went to the moon.

Chesapeake Bay Candle Heritage Collection, Trio Votive Gift Set, $31, Amazon

These soy wax candles with holiday-themed scents will help your teacher unwind and relax after a long day in the classroom.

Villeroy and Boch New Wave Caffe Tokyo Mug, $30, Amazon

Pick your teacher’s favorite destination in the “Cities of the World” porcelain mug collection from Villeroy and Boch. The mug even comes in a themed souvenir box.

Tervis, Teacher Wait Until Quiet Wrap Water Bottle, $26 Amazon

A little sense of humor in the classroom can go a long way! This fun, durable water bottle keeps cold beverages chilled to hydrate your teacher all day long.

Rib-Knit Cashmere Gloves, $37 (normally $45), Nordstrom

These cashmere gloves are not only luxurious but will keep your teacher’s fingers nice and toasty during those outdoor recess hours.

Anker Soundcore Nano Bluetooth Speaker, $21, Amazon

This portable Bluetooth speaker is so small it can fit right into your teacher’s purse or bag.

Gourmet Coffee Box Sampler, $24, Amazon

For the teacher who LOVES coffee comes this fun gift set with four artisanal blends to try from Seattle's top-rated coffee roasters.

The "Americana Mac-N-Cheese" Cast Iron Skillet Baking Kit by Thoughtfully, $40, Amazon

A mac 'n' cheese America is bound to make any teacher smile. The gift set comes with a continental United States-shaped cast-iron skillet, pasta and two spice blends.

Full Circle Brumi - Pour-Over Hot Brew Portable Brewer, $37, Amazon

Your teacher can put his or her barista skills to the test with this portable hot or cold coffee brewer.

Gratitude Glass Jar, $45, Amazon

Recently named one of Oprah’s favorite things, this gratitude jar is a great way to give thanks to teachers.

Godiva Chocolatier Gold Ballotin, Classic Gold Ribbon Chocolate Gift Box, 36 pieces, $43, Amazon

Giving the gift of chocolate is special, but giving the gift of Godiva chocolate wrapped in a gold box is downright decadent.

Amazon Echo Dot, $30, Amazon

The Amazon Dot can do everything the larger Echo can but at a lower price. It's perfect for the classroom, as well as for home.

Amazon Gift Card, Any Amount, Amazon

Gift cards may not seem very personal, but they are one thing we know teachers appreciate getting over the holidays. According to one TODAY editor, many teachers use their gift cards to buy things for the classroom. If you feel like being more specific, Amazon also sells Starbucks, Panera and Gap gift cards.

If you didn't find what you are looking for, test out our interactive gift guide! You simply choose who you are shopping for, what they are like and how much you want to spend, then we generate the gifts for you!