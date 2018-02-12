Savannah asked for book recommendations and 1,000 people responded

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Long flights aren’t always the most enjoyable, and it can be difficult to figure out how to pass the time. Instead of watching six movies in a row, curling up with a good book can be an enriching way to make the hours fly by.

But what's the perfect book to bring along that's worth those precious extra ounces in your carry-on?

About to go on a 14 hour flight this weekend. Need good book. Not too heady, but not a beach read either. Looking for a page turner like Gone Girl. @RWitherspoon do you have any suggestions? — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) February 8, 2018

Savannah Guthrie recently asked her Twitter followers for reading recommendations for the 14-hour flight to Pyeongchang, South Korea, for the Winter Olympics. Nearly 1,000 people responded, and they did not disappoint.

While the jury is still out on which one's Savannah chose, here are 12 of our favorite recommendations:

This No. 1 New York Times best-selling novel tells the untold story of the women’s war during World War II. The plot follows two sisters as they navigate the war in German-occupied, war-torn France. Author Kristin Hannah celebrates the resilience of women and the human spirit.

Reese Witherspoon recommended this for her book club a few months ago, so you already know it’s going to be good. From the author of "Everything I Never Told You," "Little Fires Everywhere" centers around a mysterious single mother named Mia, and a picture-perfect suburban mom of four, Elena. When a custody dispute divides the town and Mia and Elena find themselves on different sides of the argument, both are faced with dramatic consequences that neither of them could have predicted.

Lucy and Gabe’s lives are changed forever when they meet at Columbia University. When they meet again a year later, it appears to be fate, and they're determined to learn the meaning of life together. But Lucy stays in New York and Gabe becomes a photojournalist assigned to the Middle East. For the next 13 years, the two face a journey of dreams, disappointments, fate and love.

"The Glass Castle" is a riveting memoir about the Walls siblings and their deeply dysfunctional upbringing. When he's not drinking, Jeannette's father enjoys teaching his children how to love life. However, those times are few and far between. Often, he is dishonest and destructive. Her mother is a free spirit who never had any interest in raising a family. After the Walls children grow up and move to New York, their parents follow along and live on the street.

Lo Blacklock, a journalist, has been given the trip of a lifetime: a week on a luxury cruise with only a few cabins. But when a woman is thrown overboard, the vacation turns from carefree to haunting. The weirdest part? All the passengers are accounted for and no one will believe Lo’s story.

Anna Fox lives alone, unable to leave her New York City house. She passes her days by watching movies, reading and staring out the front window. When the Russell family (a mother, father and their teenage son) moves in across the way, Anna witnesses something she shouldn’t have. She begins to question everything she knows. Did she imaging the whole thing? Are people in danger? The novel takes you on a thrilling journey full of shocking twists and uncovered secrets to find the truth.

Ove is the neighborhood scrooge. People call him “the bitter neighbor from hell,” but behind his tough exterior is a sad story. When a young family moves in next door and accidentally runs over Ove’s mailbox, an unexpected friendship flourishes that's full of comical tales that will forever change this grumpy old man.

The story follows Don Tillman, a brilliant genetics professor, as he learns that love isn’t a science. Rosie Jarman possesses none of the qualities that Don is looking for, and all the qualities he’s trying to avoid. After witnessing Rosie’s journey to find her biological father, Don has to confront the truth: Maybe you can’t use science to find love.

What if you found a letter that your husband wrote to you to be opened after he died? What if that letter contained his deepest secret? Now imagine you found and read the letter while your husband was still alive. Cecilia Fitzpatrick is a successful businesswoman, a devoted wife and loving mother, but this letter is about to change her entire life.

"The Silent Wife" is a haunting story about a disintegrating marriage, a cheating husband and a killer wife. It is told in alternating voices as the two build up to the tragic event we all know is coming.

After surviving four years on the Western Front, Tom Sherbourne and his wife, Isabel, move to an abandoned island after Tom takes a job as the lighthouse keeper. After two miscarriages and one stillbirth, the couple discover that a boat, carrying a dead man and a living newborn, has washed up on the shore. Isabel and Tom claim the baby as their own, but two years later, when they return to the mainland, they are reminded that their choices have consequences.

In 1922, Count Alexander Rostov is sentenced to house arrest in the attic of a luxury hotel in Moscow. His confinement leads him on a journey of self-discovery that he would’ve never thought possible.

