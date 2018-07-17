11 products we actually use (and love) from Amazon Prime Day

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It's Amazon Prime Day, which is basically the Super Bowl of online shopping.

The team at TODAY is looking at so many deals — but there are tons of deals we're glazing over ... because we already own and use the stuff all the time.

Here are our staff picks and go-to favorites, from a food saver to keep your carnitas fresh, to a set of Harry Potter DVDs for a rainy day.

Kitchen and home

SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker, Black/Silver, $40 (normally $50), Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

As far as addictions go, mine could be worse. I’m hooked on sparkling water. I can guzzle the stuff all day. But it’s sold (mostly) in plastic bottles, so there’s a ton of waste. And the cost adds up.

Hence, my love for the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker. It churns out delicious bubbles, straight from the tap. It takes a minute, maybe less, to create the perfect bottle of fizzy aqua. It comes with a BPA-free reusable bottle. There’s no waste, in terms of plastic. And the end result, most importantly, tastes absolutely, invigoratingly fantastic. So you wind up staying hydrated, without having to think about it. — Donna Freydkin, Digital Producer

FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer FM24350ECR System with Bonus Handheld Sealer and Starter Kit, Silver, $89 (normally $130), Amazon

When it comes to food safety, our family doesn't play around. That's due, in large part, to my brother-in-law, who's a chef in Austin, Texas. He's as militant about proper food sourcing and poultry spicing as he is about keeping his meats and perishables sealed and refrigerated. I can't tell you how many lectures I've gotten about my slovenly habits — leaving uncovered chicken out too long, not putting away unused pork loin, forgetting that cross-contamination is a real thing.

To that end, the FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer FM24350ECR has brought peace to our cooking realm. Everything that's raw, that's fresh, that could go bad or contaminate something else nearby, gets sealed away. It works by removing air, which can cause spoilage, from bags and creates an airtight seal. You can save your leftovers, or your uncooked foodstuffs, in literally minutes, with zero hassle.

And if, like me, you'd rather use less plastic, try these handy wide-mouth jars, which come with their very own accessory hose (all sold separately). It sucks out the air, using the same system as stated above, and it means you save your cereals without them going stale (yuck) and store your meats and roasts. It's perfect for mason-style jars, which, as a bonus, look great on your shelves. — DF

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker Midnight Blue, $69 (normally $99), Amazon

I have my Alexa. I have a Google Home. And yet, maybe I'm just old-school and I keep coming back to my tried and true Bose speaker, which has pride of place in my living room.

It's waterproof, so perfect for the pool or beach. The sound is clear and lovely. It's sturdy and pretty and comes in a variety of colors. And like my Dyson, it just works and works and works and works. If you keep it charged, this musical companion really won't fail you. Plus, it now follows voice commands. — DF

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker with K-Cups, $100 (usually $197), Amazon

I don’t have this coffee machine in my house. We have one in the office … where I really need it. Every day around 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., I drink a cup of coffee from this K-Elite coffee maker using the ‘strong brew’ function. I like my coffee dark and highly caffeinated (especially during a work day), and this machine doesn't disappoint. But, don’t worry, coffee is good for you. — Aline Peres Martins, Associate Commerce Editor

Amazon Fire TV Stick, $20 (usually $40), Amazon

As a bonafide cord-cutter who has never installed cable TV in my home, I’ve used a Google Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV stick. Amazon’s version of the inconspicuous streaming device is the best. It downloads TV shows and movies quickly, the apps are cleanly designed and the remote control is simple and easy to use. — APM

Harry Potter 8-Movie Complete DVD Set, $23 (retails for $79), Amazon

In what’s possibly the most magical Prime Day deal of the year, you can now own the boxed set of all eight Harry Potter films for over 70 percent off. I might not watch these films every single day, but I do reach for them more than I care to admit.

Owning the collection means I don’t have to rely on network programming to enjoy my next Hogwarts-themed binge. The timeless appeal of Harry’s quest also guarantees that I pull these DVDs off the shelf year after year. I fully intend on settling in on a rainy day during my later years to watch Daniel Radcliffe and the gang fight Voldemort. So, for me, it’s worth the investment. — Courtney Gisriel, Associate Video Producer

This has to be my favorite Prime deal — everyone deserves to be transported to a magical British land every so often. I just moved apartments and one of my essentials was my trusty Harry Potter DVD set and an old PlayStation to play them. People joke about my affinity for DVDs and records, but when the streaming servers are down, I'll be watching the Quidditch World Cup and Tri-Wizard Tournament on repeat. Wingardium Leviosa, folks! — APM

Beauty

Supergoop! Antioxidant-Infused Sunscreen Mist with Vitamin C SPF 50, $15 (usually $19), Amazon

True life: I am addicted to SPF and Vitamin C. I use SPF for obvious reasons, and I slather my face morning and evening with Vitamin C to keep my skin bright, supple and moisturized. One of my favorite lines Supergoop! put the two together, giving us a lightweight, antioxidant-filled sunscreen spray that leaves my skin glowing and best of all, protected. — Sarah Bracy Penn, Editorial Assistant

skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Face Gels, $25 (usually $35), Amazon

I don’t believe in needles or anything injectible because to me, laugh lines and wrinkles are a sign of a life well-lived. But. But. But. There’s this thing called vanity, and sometimes, it’s my nemesis. When my skin needs a boost, a dose of smoothness and plumpness, I use these babies. They’re cooling — which feels beautiful when it’s brutally hot out. And somehow, through the genius ingredients, they actually make your face look more radiant, less tired, and definitely less lined. Don’t ask me how. Just rest assured, they work. — DF

Mario Badescu Rosewater & Green Tea Facial Spray Duo, $11 (usually $14), Amazon

If someone were to ask me the go-to beauty product that's always in my bag, it would be a Mario Badescu facial spray. I keep one in my medicine cabinet, cosmetic case, beach bag and on my desk at all times ... no joke. I prefer for my face to look (and feel) fresh and dewy, and both of these sprays do the trick every time. Plus, the light rose or green tea scent transports you to a spa almost instantly. That is, until I realize it's only Wednesday, I'm on deadline and I'm at my desk.

If you're a fan of Mario Badescu like me, be sure to check out the Prime Day deal on the Glycolic Foaming Cleanser, which I love because it creates a foamy lather, removes every ounce of makeup and keeps blemishes at bay. — SBP

Jane Iredale Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain in Forever Red, $20 (usually $25), Amazon

I'm the first one to admit I own too many lipsticks, but you know the saying, right? When you find something you like, buy it in every color. This Jane Iredale one does double duty, acting as a sheer lip stain and cheek tint, which is perfect if you're often on the go like me. It goes on smooth, provides nice moisture and stays on for hours -- and it's been bouncing back and forth from my work tote to my beach bag all summer long. Need I say more? — SBP

Fitness

Fitbit Alta HR, $90 (usually $150), Amazon

I may not be the girl who goes to the gym every day or is constantly counting every calorie I eat, but I do like having a general idea of how active I am throughout the day. I first got a Fitbit Flex in college, when I was clearly not getting anywhere near enough sleep and never had time to exercise, and it changed perspective and got me healthy.

Now, four years later, I have the Fitbit Alta that I love (without the heart rate function — I got it before this one came out and I can't justify buying the new one quite yet) and I have managed to convince my entire family to use Fitbits as well. I love how I'm able to see how many steps I've taken that day, my distance walked, calories burned, active minutes and the amount of sleep I got the night before. My sister, mom and I can "compete" with each other to get the most steps using the friends feature in the app. It definitely helps me stay on track. — Danielle Wolf, Associate Guides Editor