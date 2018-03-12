Calling all '90s kids: The '10 Things I Hate About You' house is for sale

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

If you grew up in the '90s, be prepared for some major nostalgia.

The house from the beloved teen flick “10 Things I Hate About You” is on the market, and it’s bringing back all the memories of the Stratford sisters and their romantic adventures.

Starring Julia Stiles, Larisa Oleynik and Heath Ledger, the movie was set in Seattle, but the home is actually located in Tacoma, Washington. And for the first time in more than 30 years, the property is for sale — with a price tag of $1.6 million.

The 3,850-square-foot Victorian home features five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. If you’ve seen the 1999 movie, you’ll recognize many areas of the traditional home.

The Victorian home has been beautifully maintained through the years. Jeff Jensen Homes

A large wraparound porch gives a warm and inviting feel to the front of the house, while mature trees and green landscaping adorn the large lot.

The home’s original woodwork has been maintained, and there’s plenty of it throughout the home. The front living area (which you might remember from the famous pregnancy suit scene) features an intricately carved fireplace mantel and a gorgeous stained-glass window.