This segment was created by TODAY with our sponsor Walmart. Our editors chose products that Walmart selected from their summer line.

Family barbecues, picnics, camping trips and other outdoor activities call for entertainment that can be exciting for any age.

Whether you want to relax in an Adirondack chair or enjoy a game of glow-in-the-dark capture the flag with family and friends, we've compiled a few picks that are bound to make summer a little more fun.

Read on for the full list:

1. Ozark Trail 4-Pack 16oz Enameled Mug, $18,Walmart

Ozark Trail's vibrant, hand-dipped mugs are essentials for any outdoor excursion. These carbon steel mugs can be used for hot or cold beverages, soups, dry snacks and everything in between!

2. Glow-in-the-Dark Capture the Flag, $60, Walmart

Fun summer days transition into memorable nights with this modern twist on the classic game! Glow-in-the-dark LED lights transform any outdoor space into the perfect playing field for up to 20 players. Get everyone out of the house and off of their phones for some lighthearted rivalry and team bonding that's suitable for players of all ages.

3. GoSports BattleChip Backyard Golf Cornhole Game, $40, Walmart

There's no need to head to the golf course to work on your putting technique. In fact, you can bring all the fun of golf and cornhole to the next family barbecue with BattleChip! Lightweight and portable, you can assemble the game kit in less than 60 seconds and let the games begin!

4. Meade Instruments Adventure Scope, $45, Walmart

Summertime is the best time of year for stargazing! Many classic constellations are visible during the season, and the naked eye can only see so much. The Adventure Scope is perfect for sky observation during the day or during the night with the telescope's 60mm aperture. The included backpack makes it super easy to transport so you can enjoy the night sky anywhere!

5. Rome Industries S’More Maker, $15, Walmart

This lightweight s'more maker works at an overall length of 29" to keep hands free of melted marshmallow and chocolate. The durable chrome plated steel grill can hold up to three s'mores at a time and allows for easy toasting over the campfire.

6. Mainstays Maudlow 7-Slat Wood Adirondack Outdoor Chair, $85,Walmart

These beautiful Adirondack chairs are perfect for soaking up the sun or enjoying cool nights on the patio. The rubberwood construction and contoured back rest make for a comfortable seat no matter where you are. Available in natural, white, black and red finishes, these chairs are the perfect addition to any outdoor living space.

7. Mainstays Wood Adirondack Outdoor Side Table, $42, Walmart

Durable and convenient, these Adirondack side tables pair wonderfully with the chairs above. They're available in yellow, white, turquoise, red, dark brown and black water-based finishes that can withstand all the elements. Its versatile design lends itself well to both outdoor and indoor living spaces.

8. Better Homes & Gardens Bronze Round Fire Pit, $99, Walmart

No summer get-together is complete without gathering around the fire. This fire pit is perfect for backyard gatherings and the durable design is large enough to suit a crowd or an intimate group.

9. Ozark Trail 3-Person Pop-out A-frame Tent, $47, Walmart

Equipped with pop-up technology, this Ozark Trail three-person tent assembles easily. The roomy tent comes with a mud mat to keep the interior floors clean and superior weather protection to keep campers dry on rainy nights.

10. Ozark Trail Everest 15F Mummy Sleeping Bag, $35, Walmart

Tested for thermal performance, this cold weather mummy sleeping bag can offer warmth when temperatures reach down to 15 degrees Fahrenheit. Well-insulated and breathable, it comes with an insulated draft tube and collar to provide extra warmth in the cold. This sleeping bag is an essential for a comfortable night's sleep during colder outdoor adventures.

