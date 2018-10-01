10 free or discounted Amazon services to take advantage of on Prime Day

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Amazon Prime Day is quickly approaching. After paying for a Prime membership, you might as well make it worth it by signing up for some of the free or discounted trial services they're offering.

Amazon announced last week the 36-hour long online shopping event will happen on July 16. In order to take advantage of Prime Day, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership — and you can sign up for a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial.

It's well known that Prime members get free two-day shipping on most purchases. But, some Prime member perks are less well-known: Amazon Prime members have access to two-hour Prime Now shipping in major cities, free music streaming, movies and TV shows on demand, discounts at Whole Foods, unlimited cloud storage for photos and Prime Wardrobe.

So, if you've opted to shell out for a Prime membership, it might be worth it to take advantage of the free or discounted services they're offering for Prime Day. Ten different Amazon services are available at a discounted price for Prime members now. And, you always have the option to cancel a subscription right after the trial period is up.

Here's how to save:

Amazon Fresh is basically an online supermarket. Starting today, Amazon is offering $30 off your first Amazon Fresh order with code 30FRESH. The grocery delivery service is available exclusively to Prime members, for an added fee of $14.99 per month. But, you can sign up for Amazon Fresh's 30-day free trial.

Amazon Music Unlimited typically costs $7.99 per month (or $79 per year) for Prime members, but this week members can get four months of unlimited music for $0.99.

To celebrate the lead up to Prime Day, Ariana Grande will also headline Amazon's first concert. The music event will be held in New York City, but anyone can watch from home at 8 p.m. EST on July 11 at amazon.com/unboxingprimeday. All weekend, between July 13 and 15, cities around the world will be hosting their own Unboxing Prime Day celebrations.

Through August 1, Amazon is offering new customers 40 percent off of a one-year FreeTime Unlimited plan, Amazon's only subscription service geared specifically for kids. For $49 per year (usually $83), kids have access to thousands of e-books, audio books, movies, TV shows, educational apps and games, which parents can monitor using built in parental controls. This digital subscription is available on Fire tablets, Kindles, the Echo Show (which is also $100 off), and Android or iOS devices. One year of FreeTime Unlimited is also included with the purchase of the Fire Kids Edition Tablet.

Amazon's newest edition to the Kindle family, Kindle Unlimited, is currently $0.99 for 3 months of unlimited reading. With a Kindle Unlimited subscription (usually $9.99 per month), customers can enjoy unlimited access to more than one million books, current magazines and audiobooks on any device that can support the Kindle app.

Amazon Home Services aren't as widely known as some of Amazon's other businesses. It provides an easy to way to schedule and pay for professional services, such as furniture assembly, house cleaning, plumbing, wall hanging and tech support. All pricing is agreed upon upfront and the credit card on file with Amazon is charged as soon as the service is completed. Right now, save up to $50 on home cleaning plans and get up to $25 off select TV Wall Mounting Services.

Now through July 31, Amazon Prime members who purchase $40 or more on Prime Pantry will receive $10 off their order with a free 30-day trial membership. In addition to the $10 discount, customers can also add a family size box of Honey Nut Cheerios to their $40 cart for free.

Beginning July 16 (Prime Day), this Honey Nut Cheerio offer will extend to Amazon Prime members who make qualifying purchases on Amazon Fresh and Amazon Prime Now.

Starting on July 16, Amazon Baby Registry is giving away a free Munchkin baby bottle to Prime customers who make any $5 or more purchase on their registry.

For the month of July, Amazon Prime members can get their first three months of Audible for $4.95 a month. Audible members receive one credit per month for any audiobook in their very large library.

In addition to this discount, Amazon is also offering Prime members a free month of the Audible Romance Package, which grants unlimited listening access to hundreds of romance books that are perfect for summer.

In honor of Prime Day, Twitch Prime, Amazon's video game service, will offer a new game every day to its members rather than the typical monthly game.

There are several giveaways associated with Prime Day. The grand prize includes a 2019 Lexus ES, Sonos sound equipment, smart home devices, an Echo in every room, a smart TV and much more. Don't forget to enter the daily app giveaways for a chance to win items like iPads, jewelry, headphones, small kitchen appliances, handbags and more.