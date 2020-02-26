'I didn't want to show my face': Social media star, 20, opens up about adult acne

Acne: The dreaded four-letter word of any preadolescent, teen or young adult. Dealing with painful pimples and trying to find the right medication is tough for anyone, but it has been particularly stressful for Summer McKeen. The 20-year-old YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat star has millions of people looking at her face every day. Would they really want to see her inflamed, painful breakouts?

“It caused a lot of anxiety, I didn’t want to show my face anywhere," McKeen told TODAY, reflecting on when she first started experiencing acne in August 2019. The onset made her extremely insecure, and came with lots of tears and even some “emotional breakdowns.”

McKeen said that even little things that would typically fill her days, like FaceTime calls, taking pictures with friends and even leaving the house, became events that caused anxiety rather than joy.

She used her YouTube channel as a way to spread positivity and happiness to her viewers, but the pressure to present a perfect appearance weighed on her. She considered hiding her issues from her followers, but ultimately decided that this was something worth addressing. She told TODAY it was one of the best decisions she’s ever made.

"I was worried that people's perception of me would change," she explained, but her followers were more supportive than ever. They thanked her for her honesty and openness.

"Just wanna say I really think you are the most genuine soul I have ever seen on the internet," one of her followers commented on Instagram. "You honestly make me feel so much more comfortable and just proud to be in my own skin and that’s a beautiful thing."

Her acne progressively got worse so McKeen saw multiple dermatologists, and ultimately decided that Accutane was the best option to heal it. Accutane, otherwise known as isotretinoin, is a prescription drug used to treat severe acne that causes deep, painful cysts.