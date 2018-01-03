Your vital child health questions, answered

share tweet pin email

Dr. Alanna Levine, a New York-based pediatrician and mom of two, stopped by Megyn Kelly TODAY to help parents start the new year off on a healthy note as part of our Know Your Numbers series. She breaks down the numbers you need to know for your kids. Take our quiz so you're in the know.

1. The CDC recommends beginning to measure a child's body mass index at which age?

A) 2

B) 4

C) 6

ANSWER: A) 2. You should start screening your child for obesity and overweight beginning at age 2, according the American Academy of Pediatrics. Though, it's important to note that the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that clinicians screen for obesity in children and adolescents, starting at 6 years old.

2. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children should begin to have yearly blood pressure screenings at which age?

A) 6

B) 5

C) 3

ANSWER: C) 3. High blood pressure can affect adults and kids. It can go undiagnosed, which can lead to organ damage and coronary artery disease. It's recommended that children have yearly screenings for high blood pressure, starting at age 3, at their annual well-child visits.

3. According to the joint committee on infant hearing loss, babies should have their hearing screened no later than at how many months of age?

A) 1

B) 2

C) 3

ANSWER: A) 1 month old. According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD), your baby's hearing should be screened before he or she leaves the hospital. If your baby's hearing was not tested within the first month of life, talk to your child's doctor today. It's important to identify hearing loss as early as possible because babies start learning how to use sound as soon as they are born. If a baby has hearing loss, he or she can have delayed speech development.

4. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends screening for anemia by how many months of age?

A) 12

B) 18

C) 24

ANSWER: A) 12 months. You should screen your child for anemia between 9 and 12 months, with additional screenings between the ages of 1 and 5 years for children at risk.

5. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, your child's head circumference should be measured up until which age?

A) 2

B) 6

C) 8

ANSWER: A) 2 years. Head circumference is generally measured on infants and children until they are 2.

6. The CDC recommends screening for lead in children beginning at which age?

A) 10 months

B) 12 months

C) 24 months

ANSWER: B) 12. You should screen your child at 12 months because children's blood lead levels increase most rapidly at 6-12 months and peak at 18-24 months. Screening should be done with a blood lead test. Those kids who are at greatest risk for high-dose lead exposure should be screened more frequently.