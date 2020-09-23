Ciara joins WW just 2 months postpartum, hopes to lose 'baby weight'

WW International, formerly known as Weight Watchers, has announced that Grammy Award-winning, multiplatinum singer and songwriter Ciara will be the company's newest global ambassador.

The performing artist and mom of three said that she was hoping to use her new role to educate and inspire those looking to make lifestyle changes.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"After recently having my third child my life is more hectic than ever, and I know that I have to care for myself first, so that I can take care of everyone else," Ciara, 34, said in a press release from the company. "I'm committed to setting a positive example for my children and to me, that means still eating the foods I love while making healthier choices. I'm just getting started, but I'm determined and I feel great!"

In an Instagram story, Ciara celebrated her new role and said that she was hoping her followers would join her on their own fitness journeys.

Ciara talked about her new role in a series of short videos posted to her Instagram story. ciara / Instagram

"I'm a woman of ambition on a mission and I want to make it happen, I want you guys to join me on this exciting journey," she said. "It’s going to be challenging, I know it’s not going to be easy, but I’m ready for it!"

According to the WW press release, Ciara wants to "help people take their health into their own hands" during the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. Last month, she shared on Instagram that she hopes to lose 48 pounds, weight that she gained during her pregnancy with her third child, Win, who was born on July 23.

"Ciara has an extraordinary ability to motivate others through her experiences and wellness journey on WW," said Mindy Grossman, WW CEO and president, in the release. "Her commitment to herself and her passion to make an impact is inspiring and I look forward to watching her journey unfold."

"I’ve always appreciated being in shape — I’m ready to get back at it and lose the baby weight," she said. "But I’m also very aware that my life is more eventful with three kids, so a restrictive lifestyle doesn’t work for me anymore."

"I came to WW for a more realistic, balanced program for my life and want to inspire others to do the same," she added.