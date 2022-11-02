Sharon Stone has revealed that she needs to have a fibroid tumor removed. But that’s not the only news the star shared in a social media post about her condition.

According to the 64-year-old, she only learned about tumor after first being misdiagnosed.

“Just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure,” Stone wrote in a message she shared on Twitter and on her Instagram Stories Tuesday, Nov. 1. “This time double epidural.”

After suffering "worsening pain," she sought out a second opinion that led to current diagnosis.

"I have a large fibroid tumor that must come out," she continued.

A fibroid tumor, or uterine fibroid, is a noncancerous growth in the uterus. According to the Mayo Clinic, the size of fibroid masses can vary greatly, ranging from “undetectable by the human eye” to “bulky masses that can distort and enlarge the uterus.”

In addition to causing pelvic pressure and pain for some, fibroids can also lead to heavy menstrual bleeding, frequent urination and constipation. While many with fibroid tumors experience no symptoms at all, in rare cases, when a tumor outgrows its blood supply and begins to die, it can cause acute pain.

Fibroids can also cause increase the risk of infertility, pregnancy loss and early labor, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

After learning of her diagnosis, Stone is now urging her followers to be their own advocates and take action when it comes to their health.

"Ladies in particular: Don’t get blown off ❣️ GET A SECOND OPINION ❣️" she wrote. "It can save our life 🙏💥"

Stone has long been an advocate for women’s health and has spoken openly about her own health struggles. In 2011, the “Casino” star had a stroke, and on her path to parenthood, the mother of three suffered nine miscarriages before adopting her sons.

In June, when speaking out about such pregnancy losses, Stone wrote, “Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort."

As for her current condition and treatment, the actor now looks forward to healing.

"I’ll be down for 4-6 weeks for full recovery," she explained, adding, "Thx for your care. It’s all good 💪🙏."