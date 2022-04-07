Serena Williams’ footing as a world-renowned tennis star has hinged on her keen ability to know her body. In the latest issue of Elle magazine, she describes how this didn’t keep her from nearly becoming a tragic statistic in the delivery room.

For eleven years, Williams has known of her high-risk tendency to blood clots. In 2011, the tennis ace had suffered from a blood clot in her lungs, known as a pulmonary embolism which is a life-threatening condition. The experience, which Williams has said in the past put her on her death bed, has meant that she’s been vigilant about making sure her health history doesn’t repeat itself. It’s why, in an essay about her delivery and experience with motherhood for Elle, she says she rallied for herself when the symptoms of a clot began to crop up during childbirth — even after the continuous dismissal of a healthcare provider.

"No one was really listening to what I was saying," she wrote.

Williams detailed how she realized something was wrong soon after giving birth to her daughter, Olympia. Her legs were "numb," she said and eventually she found herself in "excruciating pain" and realized she couldn't move her legs and back.

“I may have passed out a few times,” she recalled, noting that she quickly raised her concern to her delivery team that she was likely in need of heparin, a drug that helps prevent blood clots. “The response was, ‘Well, we don’t really know if that’s what you need to be on right now.’"

She explained that the logic was that blood thinners could cause her C-section wound to bleed but Williams "felt it was important and kept pressing.”

She began to breathe heavily and cough — both symptoms of blood clotting). She coughed so hard, her stitches burst and she had to go back into surgery — a procedure that would become the first in a merry-go-round of surgeries.

“When I woke up from that surgery, in the hospital room with my parents and my in-laws, I felt like I was dying. They were trying to talk to me, and all I could think was, ‘I’m dying, I’m dying. Oh my God,’” she explained. Despite fearing that she would faint, Williams managed to get up from her hospital bed and out of her mother’s earshot to avoid worrying her to find her nurse that was on call.