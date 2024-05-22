Serena Williams is getting real about her postpartum journey.

On May 22, the tennis player shared a video of herself trying on a Valentino denim skirt that she bought when she was pregnant. She purchased it with the intention of wearing it after giving birth.

"I was like, 'I'm going to fit this when I don't have a belly,'" she said in a video she shared in January. However, after welcoming her second child, Adira, in Aug. 2023, Williams said she struggled getting into the skirt.

After attempting to get it on, Williams decided she'd give it another go in the future. "OK, I feel like if I go to the gym then I'll be able to fit it in a month," she said at the time.

On May 22, few months after her first attempt, Williams showed herself giving the skirt another shot, but just like before, she couldn't get it to rise above her hips.

"I just want to cry," she said, the skirt now “an inch higher” than it was during her first try.

In the comments, people said that they could relate to Williams' struggles about weight loss.

"Thanks for showing us, that you have the same struggles we do. Work out, try it on, work out change it up, try it on…. All of our same goals too…. Thank you," one person said.

Another wrote, "I feel every little piece of this deep in my soul."

A third quoted Beyoncé and said, "If you don’t jump to put jeans on, then you don’t feel my pain."

Williams' latest video comes after she celebrated her postpartum body with a photo she shared of herself in a bikini in February.

She captioned it, "Loving yourself is essential. I find that I have to remind myself of that self-love through all different stages in my life. Right now I love that my body is not picture perfect. I love that I smell like milk — that milk sustains @adiraohanian I love getting to know a new version of my body."

"It is a change, but it’s a change that has been well worth it. So start this week, knowing that you are loved, and that starts with you," she added. "Ok, now I’m about to go to the gym 🤪."

Kelly Rowland praised Williams' post and said, "My love, your body👀…..you FIONNE! FINE!!!! And had two babies!! I couldn’t be more proud of you! I LOVE YOU! We all do!!"

Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, chimed in and shared the heart-eyed emoji.