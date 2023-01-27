Peloton instructor Leanne Hainsby just shared some tough news with her followers.

In an emotional Instagram post, the 35-year-old revealed that she's been battling breast cancer for the past six months.

"Two days before my best friend's funeral, I found a lump in my breast," she wrote. "That really is a sentence I NEVER imagined writing."

Hainsby posted a photo of herself undergoing treatment and gave her followers a glimpse into her cancer journey.

"After multiple scans and appointments with both consultants and cancer nurses, and being completely terrified for a few weeks, in August 2022, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," she wrote.

Hainsby also explained why she has kept her cancer journey “very private” in recent months.

“As a Peloton instructor, a huge part of my role is all about the members, and despite my diagnosis, that has always mattered to me hugely. My classes gave given me a focus, and some sparkle in an otherwise incredibly tough time, so Thank You to the members who had no idea the amount of joy they were bringing to me every day," she wrote.

The 35-year-old called the experience "unimaginably tough" but said she still feels like "one of the lucky ones."

"Lucky to be diagnosed early, lucky to be moving fast through treatment, lucky to know I WILL BE OK. Your life outlook becomes so very different in times like this," she shared.

Hainsby said she hopes to raise awareness by sharing her story, especially since a doctor initially told her that “everything was ok” when she initially got her breast lump checked. Luckily, she said, she trusted her gut and got a second opinion.

“That saved my life. Check, and check again,” she wrote.

These days, hospital visits “are the norm” for Hainsby, and she said that treatment will continue “for a long time.” But she’s taking things one step at a time. So far, Hainsby has completed 12 weeks of chemotherapy, and she’s done it all while still working.

“I would teach my Wednesday morning LIVE classes, and then meet my Mum and go to the treatment suite for my weekly dose (alongside other drugs as part of my treatment plan). Chemo is no joke. Cold caps are no joke," she wrote, referring to the treatment to try to minimize hair loss from chemo.

She has also undergone surgery and will soon undergo two weeks of radiation therapy.

Hainsby's fiancé, Ben Alldis, shared a lengthy tribute to the Peloton instructor on his own Instagram page, saying he's "so incredibly proud" of her.

"You’ve been an absolute inspiration to all of us and have taken every step of this journey so far in your stride, with so much grace and with your head held high," he wrote.

Alldis, who shared several photos of Hainsby undergoing treatment, said her “shining light” is “shining brighter than ever.”

“Here’s to, as you would say, sparkly days ahead and living our healthiest and happiest lives using the countless lessons that this last year has taught us,” he wrote.