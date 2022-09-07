Oklahoma news anchor shares health update after suffering ‘beginnings of a stroke’ on live TV

Julie Chin, an anchor for Tulsa, Oklahoma, NBC affiliate KJRH, is resting and recovering after suffering what doctors believe to the “the beginning of a stroke” on live TV.

In a new interview with KJRH anchor Karen Larsen, which aired on Sept. 6 on KJRH, Chin recalled feeling off and not being able to read the teleprompter. She believed there was a problem with her contacts, however, her arm and hand began to go numb during her Sept. 3 broadcast.

“I’m a doer and not a quitter. And so I just thought, focus harder, Julie, focus like you, you’ve got this,” she said, adding that she tried to text her husband but couldn’t type the right words.

“I need help. Something is not Run today. My work won’t work is working my help me,” read a text she sent her husband.

“And then I started to read and the words would not come out of my mouth. They were right in front of me, and I knew what I was reading. And they just weren’t coming.”

After tossing it to meteorologist Anne Brown, they called 911 during a commercial break and get Chin help. After a day and a half of extensive testing, doctors believe she suffered the beginning of a stroke.

“I’m just kind of taking it easy,” Chin said. “I did open my work computer yesterday and my husband said, ‘Close that computer.’”

“And the good news is that everything came out great, that they didn’t see anything major that was really scary to them,” she said. “But the bad news about that is that we don’t know why it happens. And if it could happen again.”

Chin will continue to search for answers and is now focusing on raising awareness on the warning signs for a stroke.

“If you need help, ask for help. You know don’t cause because I struggled not asking for help and I probably should have sooner,” Chin, who plans to rest and get back to work soon, said. “I may be a little nervous the first time I anchor but I’m gonna get back on the horse. I can’t live in fear and I don’t know God gave me this chapter for a reason. So I’m gonna use it for good and not gonna let it stop me from doing anything. But maybe I’ll let it slow me down, a little bit.”

KJRH spoke with nurse manager Cameron Richardson, one of the members of the stroke team at St. Francis Hospital who cared for Chin, who said, strokes can happen to anyone at any age and calling 911 at the first sign of symptoms is critical.

“Time is a huge factor,” Richardson said, noting that people should call 911 first before going into the hospital on their own. “You may be in line waiting and your care is delayed and every second matters. Time is a huge factor. Time equals brain.”

Earlier in the day before her segment on Monday night, Chin once again thanked people for their “prayers, love, and messages” on Facebook.

“I had no idea my story would travel so far or get quite the reaction it has. Truthfully it’s a little overwhelming seeing videos of yourself having a medical emergency everywhere you look. All I can say is during those live TV moments, I tried to steer the ship as gracefully as I could,” she wrote in part, adding, that she’s “continuing to see doctors and trying to make sense of what happened.”