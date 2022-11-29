Hailey Bieber is shooting down baby-on-the-way rumors before they begin again.

The model recently took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of her abdomen that revealed a bump and a message that explained the reason for it — a large and painful ovarian cyst.

Hailey Bieber shut down pregnancy rumors on her Instagram story. @haileybieber via Instagram

"I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple," the 26-year-old wrote. "I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun."

According to the Mayo Clinic, ovarian cysts are common, and the growths usually resolve on their own with little or no pain. But in the case of large ovarian cysts, like Bieber's, pelvic pain, pressure, bloating and abdominal heaviness can occur.

Referencing the bump caused by her cyst, Bieber told her fans and followers that is was "not a baby."

She added, "it’s painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional."

And it also makes her feel connected to others who've endured those symptoms.

"I’m sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand," Bieber wrote, closing her message by adding, "We got this ✌️✌️✌️"

As for her mention of not being pregnant, it’s not the first time she’s felt the need to make that clear this year.

In April, following a red carpet appearance alongside husband Justin Bieber at the 2022 Grammy Awards, gossip site RadarOnline posted a photo of the couple to Instagram and mentioned the model having “what appeared to be a ‘baby bump.’"

She responded to the post, writing, "I’m not pregnant leave me alone."

Two months earlier, she explained to The Wall Street Journal that she and her pop star husband "definitely" wouldn't be starting a family in 2022.

“I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try," she said. "But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take.”