Meta, Dick's Sporting Goods, and more companies vow to protect employee access to abortions

Some large companies on Friday, following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, vowed to financially assist some employees with abortion access.

Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, said it would reimburse employees for expenses related to traveling out of state for an abortion.

“We intend to offer travel expense reimbursements, to the extent permitted by law, for employees who will need them to access out-of-state health care and reproductive services. We are in the process of assessing how best to do so given the legal complexities involved,” said Meta spokesperson Andy Stone via email.

Disney told its employees in an internal memo obtained by CNBC that it would cover expenses for employees who have to travel to another state for an abortion.

“Our company remains committed to removing barriers and providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care for all of our employees, cast members and their families, including family planning and reproductive care, no matter where they live,” Paul Richardson, chief human resources officer, and Pascale Thomas, vice president of enterprise benefits and well-being, said in the memo.

JPMorgan Chase also offered to cover travel expenses for “all covered health care services that can only be obtained far from your home,” including abortion, said a company memo obtained by CNBC.

A spokesperson for WarnerBros Discovery told NBC News the company is “committed to offering our employees across the country access to consistent and comprehensive healthcare services,” adding that, “in light of the Supreme Court’s recent decision, we immediately expanded our healthcare benefits options to cover transportation expenses for employees and their covered family members who need to travel to access abortion and reproductive care.”

Comcast offers a travel benefit to employees for all covered medical services and procedures that are not available near the employee’s home.

Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO, Lauren Hobart, announced up to $4,000 in reimbursement for employees who have to travel to another state to obtain a legal abortion.

“While we do not know what decision each state will make in response to this ruling, we at DICK’S Sporting Goods are prepared to ensure that all of our teammates have consistent and safe access to the benefits we provide, regardless of the state in which they live,” Hobart said in a statement.

CVS, Microsoft, Netflix, Bumble and UnitedHealth also vowed to uphold employees’ access to abortions, with many offering travel expenses, Reuters reported.

Amazon announced last month that it would also offer up to $4,000 in travel expenses each year for medical treatments, including abortions.

In response to the Supreme Court opinion, Apple touted what it called a long-standing commitment to the health of its employees: “We support our employees’ rights to make their own decisions regarding their reproductive health,” the company said.

“For more than a decade, Apple’s comprehensive benefits have allowed our employees to travel out-of-state for medical care if it is unavailable in their home state.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.