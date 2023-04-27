Meghan Trainor gets candid about painful intercourse and vaginismus diagnosis

Meghan Trainor is speaking frankly about her struggling to have intercourse with her husband, Daryl Sabara, saying that sex with him is “painful.”

In an April 19 episode of her podcast, “Workin’ On It,” the singer revealed that a medical diagnosis helped her to understand why she doesn’t necessarily enjoy sex in the traditional sense.

“I was told I have something called (vaginismus),” Trainor shared on the podcast, which she hosts with her brother Ryan Trainor. “I thought that every woman walking around was always in pain during and after sex. I was like, ‘Doc, are you telling me that I could have sex and not feel a single bit of pain?’”

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor on an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

According to the Cleveland Clinic, people who have vaginismus can experience an “involuntary tensing of the vagina” at the start of intercourse. The condition is caused by involuntary tensing or contracting of muscles around the vagina. It can also occur during pelvic exams or when a person attempts to insert menstrual products like tampons.

For Trainor, pain related to the condition can feel like “stingy burning” and is so bad that after she’s had sex, she can hardly walk.

“I’m like, ‘Daryl, I have to work today, and I can’t walk,’” she admitted.

Speaking to Youtuber Trisha Paytas during the podcast, Trainor —who is currently pregnant — said that after giving birth to her first son Riley she had difficulty having sex with her husband for an entire year.

“For a year, I was like, ‘Do not look at me. Do not touch me,’” she said. “It took me so long to even consider having sex with him. He’s a saint.”

In January, Trainor announced that she and Sabara are expecting their second child during an appearance on TODAY. The “All About That Bass” singer and “Spy Kids” actor welcomed Riley in 2021.

“As he would penetrate, I would be like, ‘Ow, ow, ow,’ like to the point when I was making this baby, I had to ice myself after,” Trainor recalled.

“And we’re not crazy. I’m a starfish. I go, ‘Get it done. We’re having fun, it’s great. Get it done,’” she shared. “And then I’m icing myself, and I go, ‘There’s gotta be another way.’”

Still, the singer remains optimistic when it comes to getting it on with Sabara in the future.

“I’m gonna figure it out,” she continued. “I’m gonna be a star at sex. I’m gonna be a star.”