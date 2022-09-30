Jessica Simpson opens up about constant scrutiny over her weight: 'It hurts'

Jessica Simpson is speaking out about how the endless criticism of her weight has affected her.

In a recent sit-down interview with “Extra,” journalist Terri Seymour asked the actor if she has gotten used to constant interest in her weight.

“Oh, gosh, no,” she replied. “Would any woman?”

She then recalled receiving advice from a Hollywood icon when she made her acting debut in the 2005 comedy “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

“Lynda Carter warned me on the set of ‘Dukes of Hazzard,’” she shared. “She was like, ‘I will always be Wonder Woman and compared to Wonder Woman, and that’s what you’re doing here as Daisy Duke. Just know the words ‘Daisy Duke’ will follow you for the rest of your career.’”

Simpson added, “I’ve been criticized, and it hurts, but I’ve been every weight and I’ve been proud of it.”

In the movie—and the CBS television series of the same name— Daisy Duke was a waitress at a local tavern whose signature outfit was jean shorts and a crop top.

“I decided, ‘Okay, everybody is going to talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance,’” she said, referring to her fashion line, The Jessica Simpson Collection, which she launched in 2005.

Since welcoming her third child, Birdie, in 2019, the entrepreneur has repeatedly opened up about her weight loss journey on social media. Simpson told “Extra” that she contacted a nutritionist to improve her eating habits after becoming a mom of three.

Now, Simpson said she feels healthy.

She explained, “I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild. I feel younger, actually.”

The “With You” singer continued, “I have a lot more energy and yeah, I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage that I saved for Maxwell and Birdie. Maybe Birdie will outgrow them because Maxwell has already outgrown me!”

In addition to Maxwell, 10, and Birdie, 3, Simpson also shares 9-year-old Ace with her husband Eric Johnson.

Earlier this year, the fashion designer celebrated losing 100 pounds for the third time on Instagram.

She uploaded a selfie of her posing in a bikini. “I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!” she cheered in the caption.

Simpson said “hard work,” “determination” and “self love” helped her reach her milestone.

At the end of the post, she wrote, “I enjoyed a good proud cry today.”