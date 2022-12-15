Jane Fonda is celebrating some good news.

The 84-year-old actor and activist shared on Dec. 15 that her cancer is in remission. Fonda, whose birthday is on Dec. 21, began by writing on her blog and Instagram that she had just gotten the “best birthday present ever!”

“Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate,” Fonda wrote. “I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news.”

She added that she is “especially happy” because while her first four chemo treatments were “rather easy” and she only had a few days of being tired, “the last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything.”

In September, the “Grace and Frankie” star revealed that she had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and had started chemotherapy treatment.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of cancer that begins in the lymphatic system, “which is part of the body’s germ-fighting immune system,” according to the Mayo Clinic, where “white blood cells called lymphocytes grow abnormally and can form growths (tumors) throughout the body.”

Fonda, meanwhile, continued in her post that after the effects of her chemo wore off, she went to Washington D.C. for her first live, in-person Fire Drill Fridays rally.

“Thank heavens for that because it was a busy week. Besides the rally, I did some lobbying and spoke twice at the Democracy Alliance all in an effort to stop Senator Joe Manchin’s side deal which climate activists call the Dirty Deal,” she continued. “This deal, called ‘permitting reform,’ seeks to fast track fossil fuel projects, does great harm to bedrock environmental protections and curtails the public‘s ability to have input, basically throwing marginalized communities disproportionately burdened by fossil fuel pollution under the bus.”

Fonda at Fire Drill Fridays to call attention to the growing climate crisis and demand that President Biden declare a climate emergency at a rally in Freedom Plaza on Dec. 2, 2022 in Washington, DC. Paul Morigi / Getty Images

She went on to explain her fight for climate change and shared some insight into the latest politics surrounding the issue. Fonda also encouraged people and voters to “call or write your senator(s) demanding they oppose this Dirty Deal.”

“Thanks for doing that and thanks for sending good wishes my way. I wish everyone a joyful, healthy Holiday,” she concluded.

In her Sept. 2 Instagram post sharing her diagnosis, Fonda wrote that cancer was a teacher and that she was paying attention to the lessons it held for her.

“One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age — almost 85 — definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities,” she wrote, in part.

Fonda has previously had cancer as well. The "9 to 5" star had breast cancer in 2010. Doctors were able to remove the tumor before it could spread. In 2018, she also had a cancerous growth removed from her lower lip.

“When you get to be my age, you better be aware of the amount of time that is behind you, as opposed to in front of you,” she said about her life and mortality in a November interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, that’s just realistic.”

She added at the time that she's “not afraid of going.”

“I’m ready. I’ve had a great life," she said, adding, “Not that I want to go, but I’m aware that it’s going to be sooner rather than later.”

With her cancer in remission, Fonda will have plenty of family and friends to celebrate her good news and 85th birthday.

“My family will be there. My daughter and grandkids will come in from Vermont, and my son and his wife and child live in Los Angeles, and a few friends will come over,” she told ET about how she would celebrate her major birthday milestone. “We’ll just have a quiet time.”