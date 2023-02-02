Dylan looks ‘glamorous’ in red as she walks the runway for heart health awareness

The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women initiative held its annual Red Dress Collection runway show and concert on Feb. 1, with a star-studded assortment of models — including one famous face from TODAY.

Meteorologist and 3rd hour of TODAY co-host Dylan Dreyer stepped out in one of the night’s fiery fashions, a crimson dress by designer Jay Godfrey.

And she did it for a good cause.

TODAY's Dylan Dreyer walks the runway during the Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection event. Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

The purpose of the event, held at New York’s Jazz at Lincoln Center, was to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in women, claiming more lives than all cancers combined.

"What an honor to walk in the #reddresscollection @goredforwomen and raise awareness for women’s heart health," Dylan wrote in a post on Instagram after the event. "Let’s use this as a reminder to get a yearly check up, eat healthy, take time to de-stress, get some sleep, and learn CPR! Our hearts are important!!"

Alongside that message, she shared several photos from the night, including one from the red carpet that featured a familiar 2019 Red Dress Collection model — her pal and co-host Sheinelle Jones.

Among the talent who shared the runway with Dylan were actors Teri Hatcher, Gina Gershon and Anika Noni Rose, as well as “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards.

(L-R) Teri Hatcher, Gina Gershon and Kyle Richards walk the runway during the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection concert. Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

And while all the women showcased eye-catching looks as music from rocker Sheryl Crow rang out, the most important part of the event is what it encourages off the runway.

Sheryl Crow performs on the runway. Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

"It’s no longer just about wearing red; it’s no longer just about sharing heart health facts," read a message on the Go Red for Women site. "It’s about all women making a commitment to stand together with Go Red and taking charge of their own heart health as well as the health of those they can’t bear to live without. Making a commitment to your health isn’t something you have to do alone either, so grab a friend or a family member and Go Red today."

