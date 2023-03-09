Courteney Cox is opening up about her biggest beauty regret.

On March 7, the 58-year-old actor appeared on the “Gloss Angeles” beauty podcast and spoke about her past and current beauty routine.

When co-hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan asked Cox to name and explain her biggest beauty regret, the former “Friends” star quickly replied, “Fillers.”

She said getting the initial treatment created a “domino effect” that caused her to get more fillers.

“You don’t realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more because you look normal to yourself,” Cox explained. “And you look in the mirror and go, ‘Oh, that looks good.’ You don’t realize what it looks like to the outside person.”

She recalled being worried about getting older when she was still young. “And that’s just a bummer, a waste of time,” she added. “So I think I messed up a lot.”

Eventually, Cox decided to have the injections removed from her face.

“Luckily I was able to reverse most of that, and now I’m actually just older,” she said.

Cox continued, “I look at pictures of me when I thought I looked OK, and I can’t believe it.”

She said she considered uploading before and after pictures from her filler treatment with the caption, “Oh, this is what my friend was talking about,” referring to a friend who tried to warn her about overdoing it.

Over the past few years, Cox has spoken candidly about her fear of aging and her experience with fillers.

“You have to accept getting older, and that’s something that I had a hard time doing,” she told People magazine in 2019.

She revealed in 2017 that she'd dissolved all her fillers. “Now I just embrace who I am and getting older with what God gave me, not what I was trying to change,” she told People.

“I kind of own everything,” Cox shared at the time. “And the things that I am not as comfortable with myself, they’re things that I continue to work on to grow and change. I am think I am at a stage of my life where it’s very easy to be comfortable with who I am and who I’ve become and who I strive to be.”

Although she had her fillers dissolved, Cox is not against cosmetic procedures.

“I don’t think anything’s wrong with Botox,” she said on the “Gloss Angeles” podcast. The “Scream VI” star said she does not use Botox when she is acting, but she is not opposed to getting it.

“I don’t think that’s horrible ... but that can be overdone, too,” she pointed out. “The actor dose (of Botox) is way too much for me. I just need the littlest bit. I’m very sensitive.”

She also shared one important beauty tip that she tells her 18-year-old daughter, Coco, whom she shares with ex-husband David Arquette.

“Don’t pluck your eyebrows!” she said.

In a clip from the podcast uploaded to Instagram, Cox listed some more of her beauty secrets. She shared that she microblades her eyebrows, curls her eyelashes every day and uses Retin-A.