Cher recalls experiencing her first miscarriage at 18

Cher is recalling how she experienced multiple miscarriages as a young bride to Sonny Bono.

In a tweet on Monday night, the pop star said she had a total of three miscarriages, the first when she was just 18.

"I was alone in our house," she wrote in a tweet, adding that her then-partner, Sonny Bono, had come home to find her "sobbing & rocking on our floor."

She said that when she got to the doctor, she was "screaming in pain" and the doctor sent her straight to the hospital and into the operating room.

"WHAT WOULD HAPPEN 2 ME TODAY," she asked.

Cher would go on to have two children later in life, Chaz Bono, 53, and Elijah Blue Allman, 46. She has previously spoken about experiencing miscarriages trying to have a child with Bono, telling Parade magazine in 2010 it was a "nightmare."

“It’s a spontaneous miscarriage, something that spontaneously aborts the fetus. It’s called an angry uterus," she told the outlet. "After the third time, it got to be a nightmare. People would be congratulating me because I was pregnant, and then I wouldn’t be, and then they would be like, ‘Oh, we’re so sorry.’ I thought, ‘God, I don’t want to have to hear this anymore.’”

The singer's post on Monday appeared to be in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last month, which ended the constitutional right to access abortion care.

Many experts have said that the abortion bans in parts of the country could impact pregnant people's health, since the treatment for some pregnancy complications that threaten the mom’s life is exclusively abortion.

With the latest Supreme Court’s decision, now doctors and their patients are left to navigate a complex maze of new state laws.

The Associated Press reported this week that in a post-Roe world, doctors are sometimes declining immediate treatment even in medical emergencies.

“For physicians and patients alike, this is a frightening and fraught time, with new, unprecedented concerns about data privacy, access to contraception, and even when to begin lifesaving care,” said Dr. Jack Resneck, president of the American Medical Association told the AP.

If doctors delay treatment of pregnancies that are no longer viable, it can lead to hemorrhaging and infections — even sepsis, which is life threatening.

A study published this month in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, found that in the cases of 28 women treated for dangerous pregnancies at two Texas hospitals, all had recommended abortions delayed by nine days because fetal heart activity was detected, the AP reported.

Of those, nearly 60 percent developed severe complications — nearly double the number of complications experienced by patients in other states who had immediate therapeutic abortions. Of eight live births among the Texas cases, seven died within hours. The eighth, born at 24 weeks, had severe complications including brain bleeding, a heart defect, lung disease and intestinal and liver problems.