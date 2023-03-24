Many couples with infertility wonder why they struggle to become pregnant. A new study reveals one possible cause after it found that women with PFAS — also called “forever chemicals” — in their blood might experience difficulty becoming pregnant.

“What our data showed is that those who might have had exposure to certain PFAS, they had about a 40% reduced chance to become pregnant for one year,” Dr. Damaskini Valvi, an author of the study in Science of the Total Environment and assistant professor of environmental medicine and public health at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, tells TODAY.com.

“Even when we evaluated in our study lower exposure, we saw an association between people’s exposure to PFAS and fertility. This is very alarming," she added.

PFAS and fertility

For the study Valvi and her team collaborated with researchers with the Singapore Preconception Study of Long Term Maternal and Child Outcomes. Their colleagues collected blood samples from 382 women, ages 18 to 40, trying to conceive. The researchers examined the levels of PFAS in their blood and their likelihood of becoming pregnant within a year.

People are considered to have infertility after a year of trying to become pregnant by natural means and having no success. Study participants with PFAS in their blood had a tougher time conceiving.

“We were not surprised by our findings,” Valvi says. “There are no actual safe limits for PFAS. ... In populations where exposure has been substantially less, we (still) see exposure to low doses poses a risk to our health.”

Other studies have linked high exposure to PFAS to “increased risk” for some cancers, such as kidney and testicular cancer, increased cholesterol and blood pressure and chronic liver disease, Valvi says. They’re also associated with endometriosis and polycystic ovarian syndrome, “which are known risk factors for infertility in women.”

“Studies have shown that PFAS can alter reproductive hormones, and this is what inspired (us) to study their association with fertility outcomes in women,” Valvi says.

What are PFAS?

PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a “very large class of highly persistent chemicals that have been used in consumer products and other industrial applications for more than 60 years,” Valvi explains, adding that that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has identified “more than 20,000 chemicals” as PFAS.

“The reason why we refer to them as forever chemicals is that they have many carbon fluorine bonds that are very persistent and hard to break down,” Valvi explains. “Once these chemicals are used in our environment, leading to human exposure, we know they can stay there for several years.”

PFAS can be found almost everywhere, with Valvi noting there is “global contamination.” PFAS exist in drinking water and consumer products, including cosmetics, stain resistant products and nonstick cookware, she says.

“There are certain things we can do to reduce our exposure, but unfortunately we cannot completely avoid it,” she says. “It’s hard to know where PFAS are found.”

If you're concerned about your fertility and PFAS exposure, Valvi recommends using “certified water filter that removes PFAS,” avoiding takeout and fast food because PFAS can be found in the containers, using stainless steel pans and avoiding stain-resistant and water-resistant items.

“Alone, we cannot completely avoid that exposure,” she says. “What we actually need to be able to effectively address the bigger problems is … getting stricter regulations that ban the presence of PFAS in consumer products and those in drinking water in the U.S. and also globally.”