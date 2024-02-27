Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

At 103, Pearl Taylor lives on her own, exercises by walking in Walmart, credits a special diet for her health and dishes out life advice on TikTok, where she is known as the “Jamaican grandma.”

What is the secret to a long life? “Love. I really love myself,” she said in one viral clip. “You have got to think about yourself first. You help yourself first.”

She expands on that advice when a reporter calls.

“Whatever our life is, we create it. We have to take responsibility, good or bad,” Taylor, who lives in Dayton, Ohio, tells TODAY.com.

“It’s all about you. It’s not about anything out there. It’s all how you perceive.”

The centenarian has a sharp mind. When it comes to physical health, she can navigate the stairs of her two-story home and, until recently, walked without a walker. She’s never had cancer, though she has a pacemaker to regulate her heartbeat.

Kendra Bryant for TODAY

Her granddaughter, who’s been posting videos of Taylor on TikTok, says it’s wonderful to see her grandma thrive at 103.

“A lot of her longevity stems from her hyper independence, the fact that she has lived on her own all these years, has eaten really healthy and stayed fairly active … in addition to her positive mindset,” Taylor Bernal, 34, tells TODAY.com.

Here’s what to know about her life, longevity and healthy habits:

She’s proud of her multicultural roots

Taylor and her four sisters were born in Cuba, where her parents met. Taylor’s father was from Pakistan, and her mother was from Jamaica. The family moved to Jamaica — then under British rule — when she was 3, and she was educated on the island.

“I was raised with so many different nationalities,” she recalls.

In 1947, Taylor moved to the U.S. and eventually settled in Ohio.

“She was living in a community where there weren’t a lot of people who looked like her. I think a lot of that definitely impacted the lives of the family,” her granddaughter says.

“She really stood up for their rights and wanting to create a beautiful life for them.”