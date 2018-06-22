Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

A tablet can give a user — especially a woman — a serious crick in the neck.

Women were twice as likely to report discomfort while using iPads, e-readers and similar gadgets as men, a recent study published in The Journal of Physical Therapy Science found. It’s the first study to look at “tech neck” issues related to tablet use, the authors said.

The length of time spent on a tablet didn’t matter as much as the user’s posture. Sitting without back support and placing the iPad in a lap or on a flat surface produced the most problems — forcing a hunched-over position. Still, most people told researchers they didn’t stop using their tablets when their bodies began to ache.

It’s a big deal since neck discomfort can become chronic neck pain, which often leads to headaches that can cause people to miss work and otherwise disrupt life, said Szu-Ping Lee, the lead author and an assistant professor of physical therapy at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Ignoring “iPad neck” can lead to long-term consequences down the road, he noted.

“Pain is a warning sign and if there’s pain and it’s being ignored… then over time, this is going to become more persistent and could become a chronic problem that requires surgery,” Lee told TODAY.