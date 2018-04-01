Estrogen and brain health

Several studies indicate supplemental estrogen may in fact protect the brain from adverse changes associated with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. A 2017 study in the journal Neurology found women who began HRT at the beginning of menopause had a decreased risk of Alzheimer's a decade later. Other studies indicate women on HRT have better working memory and lower early mortality. Futher, studies show postmenopausal women who take estrogen have a better brain structure and lower risk of dementia. The argument for embracing HRT to protect your brain is a compelling one, but it’s just the beginning. Other lifestyle factors (and genetics) play a strong role as well.

Can we get estrogen from our diet?

Hippocrates once said, “Let food be thy medicine.” Many of my postmenopausal patients embody this concept when they consider their brain health and their corresponding dips in estrogen. Often times, I see them adding estrogenic foods into their diet. These foods actually mimic estrogen in the body and include:

soy

some legumes, such as chickpeas and fava beans

flaxseed

sesame seeds

some cruciferous vegetables, such as kale and broccoli

apricots

oats

The key is to consume these foods in their whole form as opposed to something made in a food factory. That means your protein bar with soy isolates or that corn chip with flaxseeds in it doesn’t count. A 2017 study found whole soy sources could help to reduce the risk of death in women with certain breast cancers and could also help avoid brain alterations associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Like HRT, though, even these foods may be problematic for some women with certain types of breast cancer and can still be a controversial approach to improving brain health.

Whether you take the HRT route or choose a more natural option, your overall dietary and lifestyle factors are perhaps the most powerful component to protecting your brain. That’s because the typical Western diet, complete with plenty of red meat (including processed options like bacon, sausage and hot dogs), sugar, stripped grains, ultra processed “food like” items and the accompanying couch potato lifestyle may play a much larger role in predicting your chances of developing dementia and Alzheimer's.