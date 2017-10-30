"I was also very focused on getting married. But as I tried to plan my wedding I had overwhelming liver pain and nearly collapsed in the mall. So the cancer was always at the forefront, no matter how hard I tried to ignore it," she said.

Suddenly, every second mattered, and Podermanski got married in six days on the beach in Old Lyme, Connecticut.

"Everything that unfolded in those six days was a blessing and I was so grateful. Even if you’re not dealing with metastatic breast cancer, remind yourself how precious life is, since nothing in life is guaranteed. My life events provided me with a big reality check and the most important part of getting married was to have a special day with my soon-to-be-husband," says Podermanski.

For her, it was about the day, not the endless details. She and her fiancé brainstormed which friends would be willing to help them on such short notice.

"We didn’t expect a big wedding to happen in six days, but have faith in your community – in our case, they made the big things happen! Although no one wants to have metastatic breast cancer, the urgency of my situation made it easier to ask for help with the things we knew we couldn’t afford," said Podermanski.