This woman is gaining perspective as she loses her vision and hearing

Rebecca Alexander, sister of NBC News national correspondent Peter Alexander, is progressively losing both her vision and hearing due to Usher syndrome type 3A, a rare condition. She and Peter join Megyn Kelly TODAY to discuss her new memoir, “Not Fade Away.” Despite being “humbled by the minute,” she says she is far happier today than she ever thought she would be.
