Woman details 15-year battle with eating disorder on Megyn Kelly TODAY

McCall Dempsey was a college student when she became obsessed with her eating and exercise habits, later turning to Adderall, a medication for those with ADHD that can be an appetite suppressant. Dempsey joins Megyn Kelly TODAY to talk about her journey toward acknowledging her disease and seeking help. Dempsey has since started a nonprofit called Southern Smash, where she goes to college campuses to educate students about the dangers of eating disorders.