Willie Nelson teams up with pro sports leagues in new PSA for COVID-19 vaccine

Willie Nelson hopes to see you again really soon.

A new recording of Nelson singing “I’ll Be Seeing You” appears in PSAs from the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative reminding people to get vaccinated so they can return to live sporting events.

Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak.

In a newly released spot, Nelson sings while images of people and athletes at games and matches splash on the screen.

There’s Anaheim Angels superstar Mike Trout signing autographs for throngs of fans, while a Seattle Seahawks game is packed to the gills. New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso bashes a home run, the gallery goes crazy when golfer Jordan Spieth wins the 2017 Travelers Championship, and fireworks go off over New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, hammering home the point of how much joy we get by seeing sports in person.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are here,” reads a message on the screen as the spot closes. “We’ll see you soon."

“In the song, I sing, ‘I'll be seeing you in all the old familiar places,’ and that’s exactly what I hope these PSAs will help do: help get Americans informed about the vaccines and one step closer to the people and moments we miss,” Nelson said in a statement.

“I’m happy to be part of this new campaign with the Ad Council, COVID Collaborative and these sports organizations to empower millions more to get the answers they need and feel confident in getting vaccinated, like I did.”

“Sports and sports moments hold a special place in the hearts of millions of people across our country and, regardless of who you’re rooting for, we’re all looking forward to getting back to the arenas, stadiums and moments we miss,” said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council.

“We’re grateful for the extraordinary collaboration and commitment from all of our partner leagues and organizations and Willie Nelson for lending his voice to these powerful PSAs. We know this work will inspire Americans and encourage them to get the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccines.”

Ad Council commissioned research performed by Ipsos that found that approximately 40% of Americans are undecided about getting the vaccine.

“Sports bring us together as a people. Having this extraordinary collection of sports leagues and organizations, together with the voice of Willie Nelson, on our team will help us educate more Americans about the COVID-19 vaccines, get the information they desperately need to make their choice to get a vaccine, and move us closer to enjoying our favorite sporting events in person,” said John Bridgeland, co-founder and CEO of the COVID Collaborative.

Nelson joins a long list of celebrities who’ve appeared in PSAs or commercials related to the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, all of the living former presidents and first ladies, with the exception of Donald and Melania Trump, urged people to get vaccinated. In February, first lady Jill Biden appeared in a PSA, reminding people to wear masks.

Last June, “Friday the 13th” villain Jason Voorhees got in on the act in an ad about the importance of wearing masks.

Larry David also tried to generate some chuckles while discussing an important matter when he starred in a PSA for people in California last March, telling them to stay home. Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks also reprised their roles from “The Lego Movie” in an attempt to convey the ways to avoid contracting the virus.