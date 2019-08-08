Willie Nelson just canceled his summer concert tour.

On Monday night, the 86-year-old "On the Road Again" singer took to Twitter and explained to his fans that he needs to take a break from life on the road due to a respiratory issue.

To my fans,

I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out.

I’ll be back

Love,

The beloved country music legend has been on the road with opening act Alison Krauss since the June release of his 69th studio album, "Ride Me Back Home," and still had 30 shows ahead of him when he made the announcement just hours after wrapping up a performance in Toledo, Ohio.

Nelson was forced to cancel or postpone several performances due to illness in last year, and in August of 2017, he cut a show in Salt Lake City short mid-concert due to respiratory issues that he attributed to "the altitude."

But once again, the hit maker doesn't expect to be down for long.

"I'll be back," he vowed in his latest tweet.

Live performances are important to Nelson, because he knows they're important to his faithful fans. Earlier this year, he sat down with TODAY's Al Roker and talked about the simply reason those fans keep coming to his shows. It's all about good music.

"That's what people drive a long way and pay a lot of money to clap their hands and to hear — me, or anybody, sing good music," he said. "It's therapeutic; it's healthy."

And they hope to see him in good health again soon.