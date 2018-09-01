Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

When it comes to what goes on in the bathroom, many people don’t know what’s normal and what’s not. For example, is green poop bad? Or, how often do most people poop?

You might find it embarrassing, but bowel health is important. Do you have questions you're too embarrassed to ask your doc? Here are the answers to some of the most common bathroom questions:

Is green stool normal?

The good news is that most often, having green stool isn’t a cause for concern, doctors say.

“The typical stool color would be more of a brown color, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it has to be the case,” said Dr. David Levinthal, director of the Neurogastroenterology and Motility Center at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

He added that many foods such as leafy greens or beets can cause your stool to be a non-brown color.

Dr. Shreyas Saligram, chief of gastroenterology at the University of California, San Francisco, at Fresno, agreed.