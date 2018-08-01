Spade, known by some as "Live Wire" for her endless energy, will be attempting to run some 2,500 km (1,553 miles) of the Atlantic Coast of Ireland in 38 days or less.

If she succeeds in her journey down the "Wild Atlantic Way" coast, she could set a Guinness World Records title for the shortest time to make the trek. She has submitted an application proposing the record and is waiting to hear back.

Amie Spade going through the Spartan monkey rings during one of her many yearly competitions. Spartan

But there's another, more personal reason she's embarking on the adventure. Spade hopes her feat will raise awareness for a rare genetic disorder her partner, Adam Jacobs, was diagnosed with.

When Jacobs, 34, was a child, he was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis, also known as NF, when doctors were performing a biopsy on a large tumor at the base of his spine. NF1 is a genetic disorder that affects the growth and formation of the nervous system in one in every 3,000 to 4,000 people in the United States.

Spade will hope to run from Malin Head to Kinsale in Cork in 38 days or less. Susana Castro/TODAY

Jacobs lives with NF1, which can lead to side effects ranging from changes in skin pigmentation to tumor growth. Despite health complications, he loves endurance training just like Spade does.

In fact, for this couple, competing in extreme endurance events is their way of living life to the fullest.

Spade has been racing for the past seven years. In 2014 alone, she says, she completed nearly 80 athletic competitions. Jacobs, a business development manager with EtchRock, one of Spade's sponsor's for the run, has been competing in endurance events for the past five years.

"We call each other spirit humans," Spade told TODAY. "He’s my ultimate race partner."

The two first met at a race in the U.K in 2016, but it was not until last September, when the pair found themselves both recovering from ankle injuries suffered in a Chicago Toughest Mudder event, that they became a couple.

“It was definitely the best thing that has ever happened to me,” Spade said of the injury and the serendipitous encounter.

Amie Spade competing in the Death Race in Vermont.

The couple hopes that their example can illustrate to others with health obstacles that they can still follow their dreams if they set their mind to it.

Spade’s run will also be sponsored by the Neuro Foundation, which is hoping to raise money to hire a full-time NF nurse at the Neuro Clinic in London.

Amie Spade jogging alongside her partner Adam Jacobs. Rat Race

“I can’t quit,” said Spade. “If I have to crawl, I’ll finish it."

Jacobs promised to join her on the run for the final five days. The couple wants to cross the finish line on the Haven Coast together.

“In my own eyes, it’s completely crazy and incredible at the same time,” said Jacobs. “It’s an absolutely incredible feat and I can’t tell you how much I admire and love her for doing something like that.”