Health & Wellness

Why fitness trainer and new mom Emily Skye isn't in a rush to get her 'body back'

TODAY

Australian fitness personality Emily Skye welcomed a baby girl Dec. 18 and, from the looks of her Instagram feed, she has spent the last few days reveling in the joys of motherhood. On Saturday, the body-positive Skye — who has written before about gaining weight and accepting her cellulite — also found a few minutes to share her thoughts on her postpartum body.

I barely recognise myself when I look in the mirror! . I’m far from a “glam mum” HAHA! 😂 - I currently live in what you could call “granny undies”, it hurts to do much with the stitches from my episiotomy, and feeding is extremely painful - I had no idea it would be this bad! 😫 My back is still really sore and when I walk around it literally feels like my insides are going to fall out. 🙈 I also had diastasis recti that was 3 finger widths apart the day after giving birth. . My pregnancy was not how I thought it would be, I thought I’d be exercising regularly the whole way through but that did not happen as I was sick a lot of the time and had back pain that made it hard to just walk around the house. I ended up gaining over 21kg during my pregnancy in fat, fluid, baby, placenta etc. . So many people told me I would “bounce right back” after giving birth like a lot of other fit women do. - Well that’s definitely not the case for me! It’s only 5 days after I gave birth to Mia and I look about 6 or so months pregnant. I can tell I’m going to have a LOT of hard work ahead of me to get fit and strong again which I KNOW I can do but it’s not my priority right now - spending this time with my daughter is. Getting my “body back” can take a back seat for the time being… I’ll get there in a realistic time frame & I refuse to put pressure on myself to get there. . I am SO blessed and beyond happy to bring home my baby girl Mia today. I feel completely content. I look at her and start crying because of the overwhelming love I have for her and I love my body SO much for growing this precious little person. 😊🙌🏼💗 . . #5dayspostpartum #mumlife #bodypositive #blessed .

A post shared by E M I L Y S K Y E (@emilyskyefit) on

"I barely recognise myself when I look in the mirror!" Skye captioned a photo of herself rocking what she calls "granny undies." "I’m far from a 'glam mum.'"

Skye explained the physical toll that pregnancy and birth took on her body. "It hurts to do much with the stitches from my episiotomy, and feeding is extremely painful - I had no idea it would be this bad!" she shared. "My back is still really sore and when I walk around it literally feels like my insides are going to fall out."

According to Skye, pregnancy had also meant more rest (and more weight gain) than she had anticipated. "I thought I’d be exercising regularly the whole way through but that did not happen as I was sick a lot of the time and had back pain that made it hard to just walk around the house," she explained.

"I ended up gaining over 21kg during my pregnancy in fat, fluid, baby, placenta, etc.," she continued. "So many people told me I would 'bounce right back' after giving birth like a lot of other fit women do. Well that’s definitely not the case for me! It’s only 5 days after I gave birth to Mia and I look about 6 or so months pregnant."

But Skye prepared to let her body do its thing in its own time. "I can tell I’m going to have a LOT of hard work ahead of me to get fit and strong again which I KNOW I can do but it’s not my priority right now - spending this time with my daughter is," she said. "Getting my 'body back' can take a back seat for the time being… I’ll get there in a realistic time frame & I refuse to put pressure on myself to get there."

It's refreshing to see Skye use her platform to promote realistic expectations for new mothers. We hope she soaks up every moment with baby Mia ... the gym will still be there when she's ready!

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

How I learned to love my body; 2 minutes with Jessamyn Stanley

Play Video - 2:00

How I learned to love my body; 2 minutes with Jessamyn Stanley

Play Video - 2:00

More: Health & Wellness Health

TOP